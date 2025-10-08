Emma Donovan brings Soul, Family and Country to Life in ‘Take Me To The River’

Emma Donovan is an absolute legend, and her new cover of Al Green’s Take Me To The River proves exactly why

The Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji singer takes one of soul’s most iconic tracks and makes it her own, blending gospel, country, and storytelling with that warm, effortless vocal she’s famous for.

Produced with Ben Edgar and David Symes (Boy & Bear), the track feels alive and intimate, like Emma’s sitting in the room with you, pouring her heart into every note.

In the music video, Emma immerses us in family, community, and connection, bringing her childhood memories of fishing trips up the Kempsey river to life, with her daughters stepping into her younger self’s shoes. “It’s about filling that cup after a big breakup, going back to Country, finding that water to cleanse and feel good,” she says.

“I’m nervous releasing a song like Take Me To The River because the Al Green version is iconic,” she admits. “But it’s exciting to share my perspective. For me, it’s about filling that cup after a big breakup, finding Country, looking for that water to cleanse and feel good.”

Donovan will also bring her latest project, a multidisciplinary show named after the single, to stages including Melbourne International Jazz Festival with Harry Connick JR, and Sydney Festival in 2026, promising fans a deeper dive into her songs, storytelling, and soul.

Take Me To The River is out now.