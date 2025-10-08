Kaleb Hikele’s ‘Slowly’: A Love Song for the Ages

The prolific Canadian artist delivers his whole heart in a stunning, one-man folk-rock epic.

Canadian singer-songwriter Kaleb Hikele is no stranger to the craft of music.

With a career spanning nearly two decades and a prolific output of thirteen independent studio albums, both under his own name and his pseudonym, The Sun Harmonic, Hikele has solidified his status as a dedicated and respected figure in the folk-rock scene.

His accolades, from a 2024 Ontario Independent Recording Artist win to recognition from Canada’s Walk of Fame, speak to a consistent quality built over years of honing his sound.

His latest single, ‘Slowly,’ is not merely another addition to his vast catalogue; it is a poignant, full-hearted debut for his upcoming album, Storytelling, and a beautiful testament to his growth as both a musician and a storyteller.

‘Slowly’ emerges as an epic folk-rock recording, swelling with a genuine, raw intimacy that can only come from a deeply personal place.

Recorded in the converted church space of Catherine North Studios in Hamilton, a location of significance from his early career, the track is a stunning one-man show.

Hikele personally plays every instrument, from the gentle strum of the guitar to the steady pulse of the drums and the atmospheric keys, creating a rich, cohesive soundscape that feels both expansive and deeply introspective.

The production, mixed by Josh Bowman, allows each element room to breathe, mirroring the song’s tidal theme.

Lyrically, ‘Slowly’ is a time capsule of love in its nascent stage, written in 2016 for his now-partner, Jess.

The central line, “Slowly moving one side to the other, I go,” feels less like a simple lyric and more like a prophecy of a shared life to come.

Hikele’s vocal delivery, influenced by soul and jazz, carries a weathered hope and a palpable sense of wonder, perfectly capturing the vertigo of falling in love.

The song’s dynamics ebb and flow, building to passionate crescendos before resettling into calm, much like the “eye of the storm” he describes.

It’s a handwritten letter to his past self, set to music, and a gift to the listener, an invitation to remember their own beginnings.

‘Slowly’ is a powerful and beautiful start to the Storytelling chapter, proving that after all these years, Kaleb Hikele’s music is more compelling than ever.