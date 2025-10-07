Blak Country: 16 Artists You Need to Know

From Jimmy Little to Yirrmal, these are the Blak artists shaping Australia’s country music scene

Blak voices have been shaping the country scene from the start, carrying history, culture, and heart.

From legends like Jimmy Little and Roger Knox to rising stars like Jem Cassar-Daley and Kyarna, here’s the best of Blak Country – the artists you need to be listening to right now.

Jimmy Little (Yorta Yorta)

Must-listen track: Royal Telephone

A true trailblazer, Jimmy Little put Blak country on the map with his 1963 hit Royal Telephone. His silky tenor and storytelling chops made him one of the first Aboriginal artists to break into the mainstream. Decades later, his music still inspires, proving legends like this never fade – and anytime’s the right time to listen.

Dougie Young (Kunja)

Must-listen track: The Land Where the Crow Flies Backwards

Dougie Young was a pioneering Kamilaroi singer-songwriter whose music captured the stories and experiences of his people. In 1964, he recorded a six-track EP in Wilcannia – the first time an Indigenous Australian recorded their own country compositions — released by Wattle Records in 1965.

Listen here: National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia.

Auriel Andrew (Arrernte)

Must-listen track: Truck Driving Woman

Auriel Andrew OAM (1947–2017) was a trailblazing Arrernte country singer from Central Australia. Starting at just four, she toured with Jimmy Little, appeared on TV, and became one of the first Indigenous women to release a country album with Truck Driving Woman (1970).

She performed at the Sydney Opera House opening, sang for Pope John Paul II, and featured in Buried Country. Her 2013 album Ghost Gums and decades of teaching and performing cemented her as a true pioneer of Blak country.

Roger Knox (Gamilaroi)

Must-listen track: Blue Gums Calling Me Back Home

Roger Knox, the “Black Elvis” and Koori King of Country, is a living legend of Blak country. Blending classic country grooves with heartfelt Aboriginal storytelling, his songs carry culture, history, and soul.

His sixth studio album, Buluunarbi and The Old North Star – his first of all-original songs – has earned rave reviews worldwide. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Uncle Roger’s music still hits hard, proving true legends never fade.

Frank Yamma (Pitjantjatjara)

Must-listen track: Pitjantatjara

Frank Yamma is a Pitjantjatjara singer-songwriter whose powerful voice and emotive performances make him one of Australia’s most significant Indigenous musicians. Singing in both his native language and English, his songs tell stories of country, heartache, love, and travel across Central Australia – from Uluru to Ernabella.

In 2020, he released his debut vinyl, Tjukurpa: The Story, a career-spanning compilation celebrating over 30 years of music. Nominated for Best Blues & Roots Album at the ARIAs, it showcases Frank’s magical guitar work, collaborations with David Bridie and Phil Wales, and remixes from CORIN and EA Wave’s Jinku, Hiribae & Ukweli. Across decades, his music continues to connect culture, country, and listeners worldwide.

Ruby Hunter (Ngarrindjeri/Kukatha/Pitjantjatjara)

Must-listen track: Aurukun Moonlight

Ruby Hunter was a powerhouse Aboriginal singer-songwriter whose ultra-deep voice carried the weight of country, culture, and lived experience. While best known for her collaborations with husband Archie Roach, she firmly carved her own space with her 1994 debut Thoughts Within. Her songs explore identity, land, love, and human struggle with a poetic depth that lingers long after the last note.

Even in academic spaces, Ruby’s music resonates – turning heartbreak, resilience, and lived experience into storytelling that’s raw, moving, and unforgettable. Her voice remains a cornerstone of Blak country, proof that true artistry transcends generations.

Archie Roach (Gunditjmara/Bundjalung)

Must-listen track: Took the Children Away

Archie Roach was a legendary Aboriginal singer-songwriter whose music gave voice to the Stolen Generations and the wider experiences of Aboriginal Australians. His haunting classic Took the Children Away told his own painful story while educating the nation about one of its darkest chapters

. The song earned him two ARIA Awards and an International Human Rights Achievement Award, cementing his place as one of Australia’s most distinctive performers. Touring alongside icons like Bob Dylan, Billy Bragg, and Patti Smith, Archie’s storytelling, guitar work, and emotional depth made him a towering figure in Blak country and a true national treasure.

Kyla-Belle Roberts (Gamilaroi)

Must-listen track: Myself

Kyla-Belle Roberts is a rising 16-year-old Aboriginal country singer-songwriter from Moree, NSW. A proud Gomeroi girl, she’s already making waves with her powerful voice and emotive performances. Her music explores identity, land, and community, with tracks like Myself and Scars delivering quintessential country energy, showcasing her storytelling chops, marking her as one of the most exciting new voices in Blak country music.

Loren Ryan(Gamilaraay)

Must-listen track: Bounty

Loren Ryan is an emerging Aboriginal artist putting her own stamp on Blak country. A Toyota Star Maker winner and Golden Guitar nominee for Best New Talent, she fuses contemporary country with Indigenous storytelling and pop influences that nod to Beyoncé. Fresh from stages like CMC Rocks, the Sydney Opera House, and Nashville’s CMA Fest, Loren is creating serious buzz with her recent release Lil Bit Kntry.

Recognised as one of Australia’s top performing Blak country artists, she’s a natural lyricist and forward-thinking voice, proving there’s plenty more to come from this rising star.

Troy Cassar-Daley (Bundjalung)

Must-listen track: Between the Fires

Troy Cassar-Daley is a living legend of Blak country. A proud Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung man, he’s spent 30+ years turning Australia’s towns, landscapes, and lives into unforgettable songs. With 12 albums, 33 number-one singles, and 45 Golden Guitars, his music blends heart, history, and land into something timeless.

Beyond the awards, Troy’s songs hit because they’re real — stories of love, loss, and connection that resonate across generations. Touring the country with guitar in hand and collaborating with icons, he proves Blak country isn’t stuck in the past – it’s alive, bold, and endlessly inspiring.

Jem Cassar-Daley (Bundjalung/Anglo-Australian)

Must-listen track: King of Disappointment

Jem Cassar-Daley might lean pop, but her country roots run deep. A proud Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung woman, she’s the daughter of Troy Cassar-Daley – yet firmly her own artist. Since emerging in 2021, Jem’s soulful voice and honest songwriting have earned her serious recognition, including NIMA’s New Talent of the Year and multiple Queensland Music Awards.

Her tracks shimmer with emotion and self-reflection, akin to that of Clairo, and Thelma Plum, carrying that storytelling thread straight from country into modern pop. With performances at The Great Escape in the UK and a stunning Like A Version cover of The Sweet Escape, Jem’s building a legacy all her own – grounded, graceful, and quietly powerful.

Jarrod Hickling (Githabul) & Billy Pitt

Must-listen track: King of the Kenworth

Jarrod Hickling and Billy Pitt redefined what Blak country sounds like. A proud Githabul man from Muli Muli, NSW, Jarrod grew up surrounded by gospel and grit – a voice shaped by the church and the land.

Teaming up with the powerhouse Billy Pitt, the pair struck gold on their 2017 album Home Is Where It Began – a soulful, story-driven record that fuses country tradition with fresh, contemporary spirit. It’s honest, heartfelt, and rooted deep in Country.

Kyarna (Yuin)

Must-listen track: Meet in Love

Emerging from the far south coast of New South Wales, Kyarna is a soulful singer-songwriter blending contemporary country with deeply personal storytelling. Meet in Love, the lead single from her upcoming EP Lost Soul Love Letters, explores love, loss, and hope, transforming personal grief into a universal narrative.

She has shared stages with Paul Kelly, Troy Cassar-Daley, and the late Archie Roach, and continues to cement her place as one of the most compelling new voices in Blak country music.

Radical Son (Kamilaroi)

Must-listen track: Song for Elijah(Warp Our Arms Around You)

Radical Son, aka David Leha, hails from the Kamilaroi nation and Tonga, and is a commanding presence in Blak country. His voice can seduce the soul and punch the heart, channeling personal experiences into powerful, unforgettable performances. He contributed to the collaborative track Song for Elijah (Wrap Our Arms Around You) alongside Kutcha Edwards, Archie Roach, and Emma Donovan — a heartfelt tribute to 14-year-old Elijah Doughty, mourning his tragic death in 2017.

A festival favourite, Radical Son has captivated crowds at Bluesfest, St Kilda Festival, VIVID, AFL Dreamtime 2023, and Archie Roach’s memorial. His new album, Bilambiyal (The Learning), continues that tradition — bold, heartfelt, and unflinching — proving why he’s one of Australia’s most compelling contemporary artists.

Thelma Plum (Gamilaraay)

Must-listen track: Nobody’s Baby

Thelma Plum is a Gamilaraay singer-songwriter blending indie-folk with Blak country storytelling. Raised between Brisbane and her grandparents’ farm in Delungra, NSW, she draws on personal experience, culture, and heritage to craft songs that are raw, honest, and heartfelt.

Her 2019 debut album Better in Blak captured what it’s like to be a young Aboriginal woman in Australia, earning seven ARIA nominations and producing three platinum and one gold single. The title track landed in the Triple J Hottest 100 top 10 — the highest ever for an Indigenous artist at the time — and won the Vanda & Young Song of the Year award. Beyond music, Thelma’s voice has featured in campaigns like White Shirt Day, Netflix’s Back to the Outback, and high-profile press appearances, proving she’s a force both on and off the stage.

Yirrmal (Yolŋu)

Must-listen track: Dhaliwuy Bay

Yirrmal Marika, known simply as Yirrmal, is a Yolŋu singer and songwriter blending traditional Indigenous sounds with folk-country influences.

His self-titled debut album, produced by INXS’s Andrew Farriss, showcases his instinctive storytelling and bold, celebratory sound. Yirrmal has also collaborated with his cousin Baker Boy on tracks like Marryuna, Ride, and Somewhere Deep, earning spots in the Hottest 100 and Hottest 200. With a voice shaped by tradition but fully his own, Yirrmal’s music is the epitome of Blak country storytelling.