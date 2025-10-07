Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush Review

Nintendo reckons Donkey Kong Bananza wasn’t big enough already.

Jumping quickly on the critical acclaim of Donkey Kong’s return to 3D, the Switch 2’s must play game has just dropped a new slab of DLC, DK Island & Emerald Rush, and it’s one part nostalgia trip, one part sweaty roguelike score-chaser. The question is, does it warrant its $30 price tag?

First stop: DK Isle. If you ever played Donkey Kong 64, you’ll feel that jolt of déjà vu instantly. The remix of the classic theme is stunning.

The colours scream off the screen, and little touches like a half-sunk pirate ship or Squawks chiselling statues make the whole place feel alive. You can surf, ride minecarts, even grab sunset selfies with Diddy, Dixie, and Cranky.

But here’s the kicker: it’s not much more than a quick nostalgia trip. No new adventure. No bosses. No new mechanics. Barely a puzzle worth scratching your head over. It feels less like a new “Layer” and more like a chill postgame hangout. Gorgeous, yes. Essential, not quite.

Where things get wild is Emerald Rush. This mode flips Bananza on its head, tossing you into 90-second rounds of emerald hoarding madness. The roguelike twist means perks, upgrades, and random goals from Void Kong keep you guessing, while the clock forces you to rethink every move. Suddenly Bananza’s sprawling layers you already know and love, feel like arenas of chaos, and that sense of momentum – when you’re chaining perks and smashing quotas – is so addictive.

So here’s the deal: DK Isle is a beautiful postcard, Emerald Rush is a legit new way to play, and together they make a DLC that’s definitely not for everyone. If you wanted more story, more Kongs, or more gimmick terrain, this isn’t it. But if you’re the kind of player who couldn’t stop tearing through Bananza’s layers the first time around, this could well be your next obsession.