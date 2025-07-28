Apparently you can beat Donkey Kong without collecting a single banana

Turns out the big guy doesn’t even need potassium

Donkey Kong’s known for two things: fists and fruit. But in one of the most bonkers challenge runs to hit the internet this week, a player has proved the ape icon doesn’t need bananas to thrive.

AKfamilyhome, a longtime Nintendo fan and challenge specialist, has beaten Donkey Kong Bananza without collecting a single banana – stripping DK of his go-to upgrades, stat boosts, and even the ability to heal properly. Talk about cold turkey.

Just beat Donkey Kong Bananza with 0 bananas

Honestly a fun challenge I recommended doing as a NG+ run after 100% pic.twitter.com/ZM1S82gkb4 — AK (@Akfamilyhome) July 27, 2025

“I skipped Zebra Bananza and didn’t have the ostrich glide,” they said. “But there are still certain parts that can be bypassed with the right movement… endgame forces you to lock in because you die in 1–2 hits.”

The fact that DK pulled it off at all – no skill points, no perks, just pure platforming – makes him more beast mode than ever. Forget the fruit: this run is all muscle, instinct, and pure Nintendo chaos.

Banana-free. Stress full. DK’s never looked tougher.