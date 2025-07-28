Hayley Williams revives the days of scattered Audio Files

Spoiler: You’ll want to live for this.

Hayley Williams has unleashed a treasure trove of 17 new songs in her signature enigmatic style, hidden behind a cryptic website audio player.

The surprise drop, accessible only via a code from her haircare brand Good Dye Young, feels like a nostalgic throwback to early internet mixtape culture.

The webpage, bathed in marigold yellow and plastered with adorable pics of her goldendoodle Alf, hosts scattered MP3 files, including the recently debuted “Mirtazapine” and fan-favourite “Kill Me” (already hailed as an “eldest daughter anthem”).

Fans lucky enough to snag the limited-edition dye “Ego,” signed by Williams and co-founder Brian O’Connor, gained exclusive access, sparking a frenzy online.

Tracks like “Blood Bros” and “Dream Girl in Shibuya” are already dominating fan discussions, with listeners declaring early AOTY contenders.

This marks Williams’ first solo release since Flowers for Vases/Descansos (2021), proving once again that she thrives outside the comfort zone, whether with Paramore or in the wild, unfiltered corners of her own creativity.