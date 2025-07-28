Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson hits out at Jagger and Ozzy

The Jethro Tull icon doesn’t hold back on rock’s vocal legends.

At 77, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson isn’t mincing words, especially when it comes to vocal prowess.

In a candid interview with Now Spinning Magazine, the legendary flautist-singer took a swipe at Mick Jagger’s singing, calling The Rolling Stones frontman “a shouter” who “didn’t set the bar very high in terms of vocal skills.”

Anderson contrasted Jagger’s high-energy stage antics with his own flute-heavy performances, noting the physical toll of singing while playing an instrument that demands precise breath control.

He also addressed aging musicians’ health struggles, referencing Ozzy Osbourne (who passed shortly after the interview), Phil Collins, and Billy Joel as artists whose touring days are “terminated forever” due to physical limitations, a remark some may find blunt.

Despite his own chronic asthma and a worsening knee injury, Anderson remains defiantly active, with Jethro Tull touring into 2026.

Ever pragmatic, he stressed the importance of early health detection, citing his brother’s death from colon cancer as a motivator for regular check-ups.