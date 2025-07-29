AI Generated Model in Vogue Magazine sparks Outrage

Why Guess’ “realistic” AI model feels anything but.

Vogue’s August issue has ignited fury after featuring an AI-generated model in a Guess ad, a first for the iconic fashion magazine.

The blonde, flawlessly styled figure, created by AI firm Seraphinne Vallora, was nearly indistinguishable from a real human, save for a tiny disclaimer labelling it as AI-produced.

Subscribers erupted online, calling it “the downfall of Vogue” and accusing the publication of prioritising cost-cutting over creativity.

Critics warned the move sets a dangerous precedent, replacing human models with digitally perfected “unattainable” ideals that could worsen body image issues.

Seraphinne Vallora defended the ad, claiming the model “looks realistic,” but backlash grew as industry voices like model Felicity Hayward slammed it as “lazy and cheap”.

boycott Vogue NOW! they’re pushing out models for AI, devaluing hard work and art of real people. pic.twitter.com/7Iu6WTEsmj — sasha 🫧 (@CANDYN3CKLCE) July 24, 2025

Others fear AI’s creep into creative fields could erase jobs and dilute artistry.

With Vogue’s parent company, Condé Nast, recently partnering with OpenAI, the controversy signals a fraught future for human talent in fashion.