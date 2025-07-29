Mushroom Valley 2025: A Bush Rave Utopia with Neelix, Whiney, and A Hundred Drums

Australia’s most colourful bush party is back—bigger, bassier, and more blissed-out than ever.

Mushroom Valley Festival returns to its riverside home in Yalboroo this September (19–21), bringing three days of psytrance, bass, healing workshops, and straight-up dancefloor chaos to the north Queensland tropics.

Each night is a handpicked sonic journey. Friday fires up with drum & bass mayhem (led by UK don Whiney, who’s worked with everyone from P Money to Need for Speed).

Saturday dives deep into psytrance territory, with Neelix – Germany’s prog trance wizard and one of the biggest names in the game – on headliner duties. Then Sunday softens into feel-good progressive trance before flipping into low-slung, wampy bass for a weird and wavy send-off, courtesy of acts like A Hundred Drums.

“I approach programming the festival like one massive DJ set,” says the festival’s founder, who’s been DJing for over two decades. “Each year, we curate a lineup designed to take punters on a journey across a range of genres – from glitch and DnB to techno, psy, progressive and swampy bass. The whole thing builds and evolves like a proper weekend-long mix.”

This year’s full lineup reads like a doof daydream:

Neelix, A Hundred Drums, Morten Granau, Whiney, Teenage Mutants, Fungus Funk, Marvel Years, Sun Control Species, K+Lab, Smooth Criminal, Shapeless, Earthworm, Ren Zikii, Jacob, Slynk, Mampi Swift, Headroom, New Funk Order, Mood Swing & Chevy Bass, Kodiak Kid,Gabriel Moraes, ZigMon, EMIRI, Soundfood, LIIA, Paula Abad, Exeltek, Mikey Space, MELT, Grommie, Pysmon, Morgazmk, Bract, Badgirl, Umahh, Camila Rosa & Kayo Alves, Sammy Le Marca, RENNIE, Matt Tandy, Pluto Tango, MONDY KILLZ, Lickweed ft Dayelle, Mood Swing Band Gang, Vsounds, SophDexx, Synoptic, JAX, Spangled Emperor, DJ Big Chewna, Just Chuck, Tropical State Of Mind, mIDium, Nitery, Techno Teddy, BOYDEX ft JOHNNY.BE.SAX, 3CKO, Dr Apple& Mr Pear, Shady Lady, The Priest, Mark J, and SmiGGle.

But Mushroom isn’t just about the music. It’s an ecosystem – Mushroom has survived while other festivals have gone corporate or collapsed. What’s the secret? “Remaining independent has always been important. It means we can always make our own decisions and stay true to our vision,” says the team. “Having a ‘backer’ was never something we wanted. We’ve grown organically for 14 years, reinvesting everything back into the land and the event itself. That commitment has built trust with our community—people know we’ll be back each year, no matter what.”

That grassroots ethos extends to every corner of the site, which this year includes fresh upgrades like a shaded food zone for cool noodle slurping, and a new crowd deck behind the dancefloor so you can post up and watch the lasers melt the masses. “We’ve got such an amazing property to work with – the possibilities are endless. Just wait to see what we’ve got in store.”

And beyond the beats? Connection.

“Balancing the party with the purpose matters now more than ever, people are craving connection, authenticity, and a sense of meaning as well as looking for a space to unwind and enjoy themselves.

A key part of that is our dedicated healing space, where highly skilled practitioners offer a range of bodywork and energetic therapies, including Reiki, Shiatsu, Lomi Lomi, Kahuna, hot stone therapy, remedial massage, sound healing, and light healing.

This sacred space allows people to ground, soften, and restore themselves amidst the excitement – bringing the body, mind, and spirit into deeper balance.We also host a rich variety of educational and experiential workshops.

From yoga and dance to permaculture, sexual health discussions, and holistic living advice and information, these workshops offer tools, insights, and community connection.

It’s about empowering people to grow, learn, and take something meaningful home with them.”

The best part? It’s all 100% independent. Mushroom isn’t bankrolled by a mega promoter or wedged between brand activations. It’s run by people who live for the scene and built it from scratch – on land they actually own.

And that’s why Mushroom feels real. Because it is.

Final release tickets are on sale now. Camping and Glamping onsite. Shuttles run from Airlie Beach. Pack light, dance hard, and don’t forget your floaties. Get tickets here!