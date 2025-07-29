Genesis Owusu and Shady Nasty’s back-to-back Studio residency

Stripped back and intimate, Genesis Owusu is set to return to the Sydney Opera House for a two-night Studio residency with Shady Nasty.

Join Genesis Owusu and Shady Nasty for a preview of never-before-heard material from his highly anticipated new album.

With two back-to-back shows happening Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th of September at the Sydney Opera House, fans can expect to hear tracks from his next chapter, as well as a captivating reimagining of his acclaimed, genre-defying catalogue, which has earned him a worldwide following.

Owusu and his four-piece band will play a rare in-the-round configuration.

“I’ve been missing seeing you guys. My community! I wanna chat, I wanna play some music, I want to see how you’re all doing. Touch some grass n that. Sometimes the more people there are, the more anonymous we can become, so let’s keep it intimate for now.

Small capacity, few nights in a row, residency style. Me, you and my band. Give you a first experience of this new album! We’re gonna call these little shows “Redstar Wu’s Neighbourhood Jams.” See ya there x”

Since his 2021 debut, Smiling With No Teeth – which swept the ARIA Awards with four wins and earned the prestigious Australian Music Prize – Owusu has released his sophomore album, STRUGGLER, in 2023.

This album secured three more ARIA Awards and garnered international recognition. It’s no secret that audiences may be enamoured in the presence of Owusu, given his reputation for powerful performances, ambitious visuals, and theatrical transcendence.

The Sydney Opera House has fostered some amazing, explosive talent this year, and shows no signs of slowing down with Owusu’s newest announcement.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, comments:

“Since bursting onto the scene with his searing, generation-defining debut, this genre-bending international phenomenon has been blowing the roofs (and floors) off venues around the world.

We are beyond excited to set the scene for Genesis Owusu’s next creative odyssey and for our audiences to be among the first to hear this new music when he returns to the Opera House with this exhilarating up-close- and-personal experience.”

Don’t miss out on tickets with the Insiders pre-sale: 9am AEST, Tuesday 29 July — head here to secure yours now.