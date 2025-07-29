Jorja Smiths soulful summer cut ‘With You’

Jorja Smith shares what shapes her amid the Walsall-born singer’s newest single ‘With You’.

Jorja Smith stays true to her sound in her latest atmospheric, garage-induced single that leaves fans feeling euphoric.

In a recent interview, Jorja cites influences from the likes of Frank Ocean’s Ultra Nostalgia mixtape (2011) and Amy Winehouse’s Frank (2003).

Released last week, ‘With You’ is a comforting, renewed breath as Jorja remains authentic to her sound.

Smith’s vocals pull you in and hold you steady, as her rich, soulful, and jazzy tones carry you to something fuller.

It’s easy to see that much of her latest track is infused with Ocean’s Blonde (2016), before transcending into a faster-paced and more striking 2-step garage sound.

Over the years, Jorja Smith has evolved from a rising star with soulful R&B roots into a versatile artist who seamlessly incorporates diverse genres.

Her ability to blend elements of jazz, soul, and electronic music showcases her growth and willingness to experiment with new sounds.

This evolution not only highlights her musical maturity but also solidifies her position as a dynamic force in the contemporary music scene.

For younger or earlier fans, Jorja’s debut single ‘Blue Lights’ (2016) may have accompanied us on the way to school or weekend hangouts with friends.

A self-proclaimed “grime head” at the age of 18, the track samples Dizzee Rascal’s song ‘Sirens’ on SoundCloud, which garnered 400,000 plays on the website within a month.

Smith’s latest song arrives as she continues her world tour, and she describes it as “a love song for the summer!”

Dedicated to themes of connection, the video was directed by Ivor Lawson-Adamah.

Recently, Smith hosted a Homebass event in London and Birmingham, combining live performance and club culture elements.

She has also collaborated with AJ Tracey, Shygirl, and Major League DJz.

Check out Jorja Smith’s newest single ‘With You’ here.