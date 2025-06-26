Frank Ocean Drops Channel Orange Vinyl—13 Years Later, It’s Worth the Wait

The cult classic finally spins.

After a 13-year wait, Frank Ocean fans can finally hold Channel Orange in their hands—literally.

The elusive artist has dropped an official vinyl release of his groundbreaking 2012 debut album, now available through his Blonded store.

The gatefold 2xLP edition boasts the album’s alternate cover art and retails for $69 (plus shipping), with fulfillment expected in 4-6 weeks.

But fair warning: John Mayer’s White didn’t make the cut.

sooo “White” (feat. John Mayer) is missing from the tracklist of the channel, ORANGE vinyl 🤔 should be track #12 pic.twitter.com/W8VZWnGRph — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) June 26, 2025

Frank Ocean’s lifestyle brand, HOMER, also unveiled Beef Broccoli Life, a $75 art collection featuring 14 posters and an oversized foldout, packed with photography by Alasdair McLellan and Frank himself.

Whether you’re a die-hard collector or just here for the vibes, today’s drop is a rare treat from an artist who keeps fans guessing.