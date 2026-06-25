Here is the setlist for Alanis Morissette’s Tour

Jagged Little Pill classics, deep cuts and acoustic moments all feature in Alanis Morissette’s latest live show.

Alanis Morissette has officially kicked off the European and UK leg of her tour, opening in Cork, Ireland on June 24 with a career-spanning set that reminds everyone why she’s still one of rock’s most compelling live performers.

If you’re heading to one of Alanis Morissette’s headline dates, or looking forward to her upcoming LA residency Butterfly with a Machete tour expect plenty of Jagged Little Pill favourites alongside deeper cuts from across her catalogue.

The show moves effortlessly between full-band rock moments, intimate acoustic performances and the emotionally charged singalongs that have defined Morissette’s live shows for decades.

While festival appearances can be slightly shorter, her headline performances have consistently followed the same 24-song structure, making this a reliable guide for what you’ll hear on the current tour.

Alanis Morissette Tour setlist

Hand in My Pocket Right Through You Reasons I Drink A Man (with segue) Hands Clean Can’t Not (with segue) Lens Sorry to Myself (with segue) Head Over Feet Everything (with segue) You Learn Would Not Come (with segue) Smiling Rest (Acoustic) Mary Jane (Acoustic) Perfect (Acoustic) Ironic Are You Still Mad (with segue) All I Really Want Sympathetic Character (with segue) You Oughta Know

Encore

Uninvited Thank U

Three decades on, Jagged Little Pill remains the backbone of Alanis Morissette’s live show. ‘Hand in My Pocket’, ‘Head Over Feet’, ‘You Learn’, ‘Ironic’, ‘You Oughta Know’ and ‘All I Really Want’ still land with the same cathartic energy they did in the ’90s, while newer songs like ‘Reasons I Drink’, ‘Smiling’ and ‘Rest’ slot naturally alongside them.

The acoustic section provides one of the night’s emotional highlights before the show builds back towards the inevitable one-two punch of ‘You Oughta Know’, followed by the encore pairing of ‘Uninvited’ and ‘Thank U’.

As always, setlists can change slightly from night to night, particularly at festival appearances, but if you’re catching one of Alanis Morissette’s headline dates, or heading to her upcoming LA residency “Butterfly with a Machete tour” this is the setlist you’ll most likely hear.