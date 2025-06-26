Neil Young Says No Thanks to BBC Broadcasting His Glasto Set

Well, this is very Neil

Just days out from his headline slot at Glastonbury 2025, Neil Young has pulled the plug on letting the BBC broadcast his Pyramid Stage set.

So if you were planning to catch it from the couch or sneak it on your phone at a house party—sorry, that’s not happening.

The BBC confirmed the decision, saying, “At the artist’s request, we won’t be live streaming Neil Young’s set.”

They’re still finalising plans for TV highlights and on-demand coverage, but it’s clear Neil’s performance won’t be part of it.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because he did pretty much the same thing in 2009—only letting a few songs air.

And earlier this year, he was loudly not playing Glasto at all. On January 1st, he slammed the festival’s connection to the BBC, calling it “under corporate control” and a “corporate turn-off.”

Then, in true Neil fashion, he changed his mind two days later and announced he’d be playing after all.

Now he’s back on the bill, closing out Saturday night at 10pm after Raye and the still-mysterious Patchwork—but only for the people actually there.

Everyone else will have to settle for Charli XCX, whose Other Stage set will be broadcast live on BBC One.

There’s been some behind-the-scenes wrangling, but at the end of the day, Neil’s just doing what Neil does—playing by his own rules.

So if you want to see him, you’ll have to be there in the mud with the rest of the crowd.

No stream, no replay, no “watch later.” Just you, Neil, and whatever the weather’s doing that night.