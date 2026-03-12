Watch Harry Styles take on ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’

The Tears for Fears classic finds new life.

Harry Styles is taking over the world, one cover song at a time.

Continuing the relentless promotional blitz for his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, the pop superstar stopped by BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge, delivering a dreamy rendition of the Tears for Fears classic, ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World.’

Performing at the legendary Maida Vale studios, Styles and his band played to a room full of empty chairs, delivering a tight, polished version of the 1985 hit.

A brief, mistimed note early on drew a bemused smile from the singer, but otherwise, the performance was seamless as he glided through the song’s signature cadence.

The cover marks Styles’ fourth appearance on the show, following previous takes on tracks by Fleetwood Mac, Wet Leg, and Lizzo.

In addition to the cover, Styles treated listeners to four live renditions from his new record, including ‘Aperture,’ ‘American Girls,’ ‘Dance No More,’ and ‘Carla’s Song.’

The BBC appearance is just one stop on a victory lap that includes an SNL hosting gig, a Netflix concert film, and a record-breaking global residency tour featuring 30 dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden.