Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death

More than bandmates: Harry Styles on losing Liam Payne

When the news broke of Liam Payne’s passing, it rippled through pop culture, leaving millions of fans in shock.

For the fans who grew up with bedroom walls plastered with posters, and Tumblr pages dedicated to the five boys, the loss felt oddly personal.

Now, Harry Styles reflects on his former bandmate’s death, in his first public comments since a joint statement on the official One Direction account in 2024.

Talking to Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview to promote his newest release, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Styles addresses the complications of grieving in the public eye.

“There was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people own part of your grief in a way,” Styles said.

“I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being aware of there’s maybe a desire from other people [for] you to convey that in some way, or it means you’re not feeling what you’re feeling or something.”

Thrust into global superstardom in 2010, as teenagers, after meeting on The X Factor, the five members experienced a kind of fame that was relentless, euphoric, and often unforgiving.

One Direction disbanded in 2016, with each member carving out their own solo careers.

Payne died aged 31, October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. In the interview, Harry remembers Payne as a “super special person”, with “the kindest heart”.

Styles went on to say, “a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’ And I think the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away”

With a loss that feels incredibly heavy for those who grew up alongside them, Styles’ tribute was a quiet reminder that behind the fame, the crowds and the nostalgia, there was a real friendship. And a very real loss.