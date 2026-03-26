Darrell ‘Dash’ Crofts of Seals & Crofts dies at 85

The Summer breeze has faded.

Darrell ‘Dash’ Crofts, one half of the legendary duo Seals & Crofts, has died at 85 following complications from heart surgery.

His passing marks the loss of a voice that defined the mellow, mystical sound of the early Seventies.

Crofts, who traded his drumsticks for a mandolin to form the duo in 1969, created harmonies with Jim Seals that became the soundtrack of an era.

Though ‘Summer Breeze’ peaked at number six, its cultural resonance proved timeless, covered by everyone from the Isley Brothers to Type O Negative.

Their Greatest Hits compilation sold over two million copies.

Beyond the music, Crofts was a devoted adherent of the Baháʼí faith, preaching unity onstage and in interviews.

The duo’s legacy was complicated by the controversial 1974 pro-life single ‘Unborn Child,’ which led to radio bans and critical backlash. Still, their softer, reflective catalogue endured.

“With sorrow and gratitude, we mourn a man whose loving-kindness… has uplifted so many hearts,” his family said.

Crofts now joins Seals, who died in 2022, leaving behind a catalogue that feels like a permanent summer afternoon.