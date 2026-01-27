Neil Young gives all of Greenland free access to his music catalogue

Greenlanders have been gifted 62 years of Neil Young

Neil Young is making headlines again, this time by giving all of Greenland his music for free.

The 80‑year‑old singer-songwriter is offering every person in Greenland free access to his entire music archive for at least a year – every song, live recording and music film, on the house.

Young posted a message on his Neil Young Archives site calling it an act of “peace and love,” and framed it as a way to ease the stress the Greenlandic people have been under amid recent political headlines, including, yes, the infamous US interest in the Arctic territory.

It’s also a reminder that Young isn’t shy about taking a stance: he’s made it clear his music won’t appear on Amazon Music while Jeff Bezos owns the platform. He’s never been shy about mixing his politics and his art.

For Greenlanders, this means six decades of Neil Young – from Heart of Gold to his latest work – ready to stream just by signing up with a local mobile number.

For the rest of us, it’s a reminder that Young has always played by his own rules, on stage, in the studio, and apparently, on the geopolitical stage too.