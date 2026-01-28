Kylie Jenner channels Charli XCX in new music video for The Moment score

Kylie… XCX?

A horde of Charli XCX’s feature in the music video for Producer A.G. Cook’s new song ‘Residue’, including Kylie Jenner. In case you’d forgotten he’s the guy who low key ‘invented’ hyperpop.

The track is included in the score for XCX’s new film The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, an alternate reality, mockumentary style recount of the utterly notorious and monumental 2024 Brat summer.

In the video, we follow the singer, bearing her signature Brat uniform (sunglasses, white tank, micro-shorts and knee-high boots), through a dimly-lit warehouse, passing by leftover piles of Brat merch, until all is finally revealed.

In the factory-like setting, lines of perfectly cloned Charli XCX’s stand at attention before dancing, 365 party-girl style, in-front of a strobing neon screen, telling them to “keep bumpin that.”

As the camera pulls in on Charli and she takes a drag of her cigarette, we realise that no – it’s… Kylie Jenner? Is this how Charli XCX really pulled off Brat summer?

Seemingly, the domination of Brat summer has translated to the big screen. The Moment has debuted as A24’s fastest ever selling limited release, with screenings beginning in the US this week.

If you were hoping to snag a ticket to any of the live Q&A screenings with XCX and Zamiri, your best bet is on secondary resale sites or even the Charli XCX subreddit.

The film is out on March 5th in Australia, and is sure to be a nostalgia trip for the all too recent events of Brat summer.

The release of The Moment is set to finally round off this era of XCX’s career. “I’m really wanting Brat to stop, and actually sort of really pivot away from it as far away as possible,” she said at a recent Sundance Q&A.

Finally, the moment may be coming to an end for Brat.