Olivia Rodrigo reveals track list for ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’

Olivia Rodrigo’s album is only three weeks away, and now we’ve got the track list.

What’s interesting about this 13 track reveal is that it seems to be split into two parts.

Rodrigo posted the announcement this morning, donning another one of the babydoll dresses that have become synonymous with this era of her music.

Side A is titled girl so in love, and side B is, of course, you seem pretty sad.

Girl so in love has seven songs, including ‘Drop dead’, which we have already heard, as the lead single from this album rollout.

Our other single ‘The Cure’ is the first track on you seem pretty sad.

The rest of the track titles seem to be living up to the sad love song album fans are expecting.

Like ‘U + Me = <3’, which Rodrigo actually teased in a now deleted post.

Or ‘Purple’, which is (famously) Rodrigo’s signature colour.

Here’s the full track list for You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, out June 12.

Girl So in Love

Drop Dead

Stupid Song

Honeybee

Maggots for Brains

U + Me = <3

My Way

Purple

You Seem Pretty Sad

The Cure

Begged

What’s Wrong With Me

Less

Expectations

Cigarette Smoke