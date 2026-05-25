Caleb Shomo comes out as gay as fans embrace Beartooth’s new era

Caleb Shomo feels free; fans feel pure ecstasy.

Like Rob Halford of Judas Priest and all those before him, Beartooth’s founder, Caleb Shomo, has come out as a “proudly gay man” after a decade of personal unpacking, reckoning and alcohol abuse.

The American metalcore band’s frontman came out via an Instagram post, stating, “There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late, and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am a proudly gay man.”

Shomo went on to say that he was “burying feelings with alcohol” until he put the liquor down and started “reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead me to experiencing self-love.”

Fans have been incredibly supportive of the news and have also jokingly reminisced that the signs have been there all along. Back when Shomo played the synth for Attack Attack!, he would notibly refer to his fans as Shomosexuals, and fans have noted that Caleb Shomo is an unfortunate anagram for Calebs Homo.

“It was right there under our noses the whole time. Jokes aside, though, good for him. Must have been extremely difficult, and hopefully gives his fans who may be struggling with their identities to feel seen”

The positive reception has led to a reevaluation of the singles ‘Pure Ecstasy’ and ‘Free,’ which have taken on a whole new meaning among fans. ‘Free’ has now become an anthem for queer self-acceptance and authenticity, with Caleb embracing a brand new glam rock aesthetic and newfound raunch.

Fans are now eager to see how Beartooth will continue to dig deep and uncover inspirational self-freedom in an explosive haze of heavy melodic rock when Pure Ecstasy hits the shelf on August 28, 2026.

“One thing I decided before I wrote a single note or lyric of the upcoming album is that whatever happens, I will express myself wholeheartedly and fully… I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music to the lyrical content, and the way I portray myself. I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level”

In 2027, metalcore enthusiasts and allies alike will get to experience a brand new chapter of Caleb Shomo and Beartooth’s sound once the band tours the album in 2027.