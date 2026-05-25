Iron Maiden ‘Run for your Lives’ Tour Set List & Set Times

The Trooper leads the charge at Olympic Stadium.
Iron Maiden will headline the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, on May 26, 2026, delivering a career-spanning show featuring ‘The Number of the Beast,’ ‘The Trooper,’ and ‘Run to the Hills.’
Fans attending the Greek date can also expect rarities like ‘Infinite Dreams,’ played for the first time since 1988.
Doors open at 7:00 PM with special guests Anthrax, before Iron Maiden take the stage at 8:40 PM for a two-hour marathon of classic heavy metal.
The band’s 17-song setlist draws from their golden era. More info and tickets here.
This Athens show marks one of the most anticipated metal events of the year at the iconic Olympic Stadium.
Iron Maiden Full Set List
Murders in the Rue Morgue
Wrathchild
Killers
Phantom of the Opera
The Number of the Beast
Infinite Dreams
Powerslave
2 Minutes to Midnight
Rime of the Ancient Mariner
Run to the Hills
Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
The Trooper
Hallowed Be Thy Name
Iron Maiden
Encore:
Aces High
Fear of the Dark
Wasted Years
Iron Maiden Full Tour Dates
27 May 2025 – Budapest, HUNGARY – Budapest Aréna
28 May 2025 – Budapest, HUNGARY – Budapest Aréna
31 May 2025 – Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC – Letnany Airport
1 Jun 2025 – Bratislava, SLOVAKIA – TIPOS Arena
5 Jun 2025 – Trondheim, NORWAY – Trondheim Rocks (Festival)
7 Jun 2025 – Stavanger, NORWAY – SR-Bank Arena
9 Jun 2025 – Copenhagen, DENMARK – Royal Arena
12 Jun 2025 – Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena
13 Jun 2025 – Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena
16 Jun 2025 – Helsinki, FINLAND – Olympic Stadium
19 Jun 2025 – Dessel, BELGIUM – Graspop Metal Meeting
21 Jun 2025 – Birmingham, ENGLAND – Utilita Arena
22 Jun 2025 – Manchester, ENGLAND – Co-op Live
25 Jun 2025 – Dublin, IRELAND – Malahide Castle
28 Jun 2025 – London, ENGLAND – London Stadium
30 Jun 2025 – Glasgow, SCOTLAND – OVO Hydro
3 Jul 2025 – Belfort, FRANCE – Eurockéennes Festival
5 Jul 2025 – Madrid, SPAIN – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
6 Jul 2025 – Lisbon, PORTUGAL – MEO Arena
9 Jul 2025 – Zurich, SWITZERLAND – Hallenstadion
11 Jul 2025 – Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY – Veltins-Arena
13 Jul 2025 – Padova, ITALY – Stadio Euganeo
15 Jul 2025 – Bremen, GERMANY – Bürgerweide
17 Jul 2025 – Vienna, AUSTRIA – Ernst Happel Stadium
19 Jul 2025 – Paris, FRANCE – Paris La Défense Arena
20 Jul 2025 – Paris, FRANCE – Paris La Défense Arena
23 Jul 2025 – Arnhem, NETHERLANDS – GelreDome
25 Jul 2025 – Frankfurt, GERMANY – Deutsche Bank Park
26 Jul 2025 – Stuttgart, GERMANY – Cannstatter Wasen
29 Jul 2025 – Berlin, GERMANY – Waldbühne
30 Jul 2025 – Berlin, GERMANY – Waldbühne
2 Aug 2025 – Warsaw, POLAND – PGE Narodowy