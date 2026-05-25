Iron Maiden ‘Run for your Lives’ Tour Set List & Set Times

The Trooper leads the charge at Olympic Stadium.

Iron Maiden will headline the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, on May 26, 2026, delivering a career-spanning show featuring ‘The Number of the Beast,’ ‘The Trooper,’ and ‘Run to the Hills.’

Fans attending the Greek date can also expect rarities like ‘Infinite Dreams,’ played for the first time since 1988.

Doors open at 7:00 PM with special guests Anthrax, before Iron Maiden take the stage at 8:40 PM for a two-hour marathon of classic heavy metal.

The band’s 17-song setlist draws from their golden era. More info and tickets here.

This Athens show marks one of the most anticipated metal events of the year at the iconic Olympic Stadium.

Iron Maiden Full Set List

Murders in the Rue Morgue

Wrathchild

Killers

Phantom of the Opera

The Number of the Beast

Infinite Dreams

Powerslave

2 Minutes to Midnight

Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Run to the Hills

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

The Trooper

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Iron Maiden

Encore:

Aces High

Fear of the Dark

Wasted Years

Iron Maiden Full Tour Dates

27 May 2025 – Budapest, HUNGARY – Budapest Aréna

28 May 2025 – Budapest, HUNGARY – Budapest Aréna

31 May 2025 – Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC – Letnany Airport

1 Jun 2025 – Bratislava, SLOVAKIA – TIPOS Arena

5 Jun 2025 – Trondheim, NORWAY – Trondheim Rocks (Festival)

7 Jun 2025 – Stavanger, NORWAY – SR-Bank Arena

9 Jun 2025 – Copenhagen, DENMARK – Royal Arena

12 Jun 2025 – Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena

13 Jun 2025 – Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena

16 Jun 2025 – Helsinki, FINLAND – Olympic Stadium

19 Jun 2025 – Dessel, BELGIUM – Graspop Metal Meeting

21 Jun 2025 – Birmingham, ENGLAND – Utilita Arena

22 Jun 2025 – Manchester, ENGLAND – Co-op Live

25 Jun 2025 – Dublin, IRELAND – Malahide Castle

28 Jun 2025 – London, ENGLAND – London Stadium

30 Jun 2025 – Glasgow, SCOTLAND – OVO Hydro

3 Jul 2025 – Belfort, FRANCE – Eurockéennes Festival

5 Jul 2025 – Madrid, SPAIN – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

6 Jul 2025 – Lisbon, PORTUGAL – MEO Arena

9 Jul 2025 – Zurich, SWITZERLAND – Hallenstadion

11 Jul 2025 – Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY – Veltins-Arena

13 Jul 2025 – Padova, ITALY – Stadio Euganeo

15 Jul 2025 – Bremen, GERMANY – Bürgerweide

17 Jul 2025 – Vienna, AUSTRIA – Ernst Happel Stadium

19 Jul 2025 – Paris, FRANCE – Paris La Défense Arena

20 Jul 2025 – Paris, FRANCE – Paris La Défense Arena

23 Jul 2025 – Arnhem, NETHERLANDS – GelreDome

25 Jul 2025 – Frankfurt, GERMANY – Deutsche Bank Park

26 Jul 2025 – Stuttgart, GERMANY – Cannstatter Wasen

29 Jul 2025 – Berlin, GERMANY – Waldbühne

30 Jul 2025 – Berlin, GERMANY – Waldbühne

2 Aug 2025 – Warsaw, POLAND – PGE Narodowy