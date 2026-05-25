R&B Queen disappoints her fans as she slumps on her throne during Vegas show

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul sits slumped on her throne, leaving her subjects disappointed.

Mary J Blige has created a family affair among her fans with a series of ‘nonchalant’ performances during her recent Las Vegas residency.

The residency, ‘My Life, My Story,’ started in May as a celebration of Blige’s historic catalogue, diving into an array of classics that established her as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

On top of this, the shows have featured a series of guest appearances from the likes of 50 Cent, Usher, Method Man, and her signature boots.

But now, fans are mockingly celebrating the performer’s lack of enthusiasm and energy through the circulation of various clips online, leaving many wondering if their purchases were worth it.

The most viral clip shows the R&B Queen sitting slumped on a golden throne while she unenthusiastically performs the iconic ‘One More Chance/Stay With Me (Remix)’. Her blinged-out tiger prints and nostalgic revisit weren’t enough for some fans, with comments ranging from “Concert could have been a Zoom” to “It’s giving karaoke”.

The other supposed stage crimes involve the star taking several breaks while the masses sing in her stead. Clips also show Blige awkwardly and unenergetically dancing on stage while her classics just slide on by.

It could just be her dance choreographer’s fault, or maybe this 55-year-old star is genuinely burning out from this tour. The artist added 10 more shows, doubling the residency’s initial run.

The decision was made after a sold-out opening weekend and increased demand from her fans.

On that note, some fans are still supporting her. Most of the half-glass-full crowd have been forgiving of the lack of energy and defending her performance, claiming, “Y’all see one video and complaining,” and “Mary is always on tour, I know she’s tired”.

But hell, if Rod Stewart can still whip out classics and energetically twirl his microphone at the age of 80, surely Mary J Blige can deliver three times the firepower on stage.

Blige will conclude her residency on October 31 with a special Halloween finale. Hopefully, it won’t be frighteningly lacklustre for fans who whipped out the crazy dough to see her.