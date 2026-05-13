Where will the next Phoebe Bridgers show pop up? The fans are theorising 

New Phoebe Bridgers music is coming, but we don’t know when…yet.

How we know new Phoebe Bridgers music is on the way is due to the pop-up style tour run that she is currently on.

Flyers are popping up in a new city every day, with a show typically being held that night.

Today marks her fourth show (so far), and fans are eagerly plotting, scheming, and decoding where she might crop up next.

It’s some pretty serious detective work, with some fans even prepping go-bags in their cars, just in case a show gets announced via flyer in a town near them.

i feel like a meteorologist tracking a tropical storm pic.twitter.com/5FL9SC4ojj — char (@phoebellie) May 12, 2026

(Which is fair enough, because these shows are reaching capacity almost immediately after word gets out.)

They’re even calling up small venues around town, just to check if there happens to be a yet-to-be-announced Phoebe Bridgers show in their schedules.

At today’s show, the line started forming outside the venue before the flyers were even put up, somehow.

But what makes these shows so special?

Well, Bridgers has been debuting new music, and more of it, at every show – there were (allegedly) six new songs performed at today’s show, and five at yesterday’s, amongst other tracks off of Punisher and Stranger in the Alps.

At the show before that, there were four new songs, and three at the one before that.

6 NEW SONG TONIGHT!!! 🚨🎶 https://t.co/bYarfPnKel — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) May 13, 2026

A popular theory is that these shows, and the new songs Bridgers is performing alongside long-time collaborator Christian Lee Hutson, are counting down to something…like an announcement.

And the new music is being described as, of course, very sad.

Lucky attendees have also shared that Phoebe seems to be testing out some new vocal techniques.

New merch being sold at the shows reads “Now I can’t see any stars in the sky, when a dream comes true, a fantasy dies.”

Something else curious about these shows, is they’re all held in towns with some specific alien/UFO/ extraterrestrial history.

First, it was in Roswell, New Mexico, then Lubbock, Texas, followed by Little Rock, Arkansas, and today, she performed In Memphis, Tennessee.

Bridgers has also been taking the time to meet every audience member after these shows.

The deal however, is that these audiences respect her boundaries and keep their phones in the Yondr pouches provided, and follow the rules outlined.

In these pouches fans have found art cards with different sections of what appears to be a bigger image, or perhaps, an album cover.

No puzzles have been put together just yet, though.

Attendees of tonight’s show found cards in their yondr pouches! pic.twitter.com/rYZWVGto82 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) May 9, 2026

There are theories that following these shows, new music will be announced, but it’s certainly going to be done on Bridger’s own timeline.

“She said that she will continue to play new music if we continue to be respectful and let her release things when she chooses” said one reddit user.

These shows have all come in the last few days, and don’t seem to be slowing down just yet, so fans are hoping and praying that they’ll see a UFO in their town next.