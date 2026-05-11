Alex G, Matty Healy, and Bo Burnham all spotted on Phoebe Bridgers’ New Album

A deactivated link just changed everything for Phoebe fans.

Phoebe Bridgers is finally teasing her long-awaited third album, and the studio guest list is an indie fan’s dream.

Nearly six years after Punisher, leaked photos from her publisher’s now-deactivated link reveal Bridgers recording with an all-star cast: Matty Healy, Alex G, Jack Antonoff, and her partner Bo Burnham.

Matty Healy with Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson and Jack Antonoff in the studio recently.#The1975 pic.twitter.com/S0YsMqCJC8 — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) May 10, 2026

The images, likely taken late last year judging by Bridgers’ darker hair and Healy’s mohawk, were shot by guitarist Harrison Whitford.

Fans quickly spotted other familiar faces, including Christian Lee Hutson, engineer Laura Sisk, and Punisher producer Tony Berg.

Bridgers has history with nearly everyone in the room; she covered Alex G’s ‘Powerful Man’ in 2018, worked with Healy on a 1975 track, and has collaborated with Antonoff extensively.

The pop-up shows she just played in New Mexico and Texas now feel like proper breadcrumbs.

While no official release date has been announced, the creative reunion has fans convinced something special is coming.

Let the speculation officially begin.