Phoebe Bridgers ends Three-Year Hiatus with Secret Solo Show in Roswell, New Mexico

A Mysterious Return to the Stage

After three years of silence, Phoebe Bridgers is stepping back into the spotlight.

The indie-folk icon will play her first solo show this Friday, May 8th, at The Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico, a fittingly mysterious location for her return.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS SHOW IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE TOMORROW WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/MYkGa7fBe5 — mig online #U 🎧 (@migisonline) May 7, 2026

Flyers mysteriously appeared around town on Thursday, sparking immediate fan frenzy.

Tickets drop Friday at noon local time, available exclusively at the venue’s box office.

In true Bridgers fashion, the evening comes with a strict twist: no phones, smartwatches, cameras, or any recording devices will be allowed.

Instead, attendees will be given Yondr pouches to lock their tech away, ensuring a fully present, unplugged experience.

Consequence has confirmed the show’s legitimacy with The Liberty, so mark your calendars and prepare for a rare, intimate return from one of indie rock’s most compelling voices.