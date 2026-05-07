Peking Duk announce Album ‘Paradise’ and Biggest Sydney Show in Seven Years

The countdown begins.

Australian electronic duo Peking Duk aren’t slowing down.

Fresh off their Rico Nasty collaboration ‘Thrills,’ they’ve dropped ‘Forever,’ a shimmering new single featuring dream-pop duo Phantogram.

The track pulses with longing and groove, exactly the balance Adam Hyde promised: “emotion in the yearning, but enough groove to get your sweat on.”

Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel recorded her vocals while on tour, adding a raw, road-born energy. “We were down as soon as we heard it,” she says.

‘Forever’ is the latest preview of Peking Duk’s upcoming album Paradise, due August 14th.

The news arrives just ahead of their biggest Sydney show in seven years, headlining the Hordern Pavilion on May 15th.

Expect new music, special guests, and an immersive live overhaul.

For two guys who’ve shaped Australia’s electronic scene for over a decade with hits like “High,” this is a confident victory lap.

‘Forever’ is out now. Pre-order Paradise and grab those Sydney tickets before they vanish.