Peking Duk have finally announced an album

Peking Duk have announced their debut album, Paradise, at long last.

The lead single from the upcoming album, ‘Thrills’, with Rico Nasty, is out now.

Since the duo’s formation in 2010, an album has never come to fruition, until today.

But, now seems like the perfect time for the announcement to come, following the release of band member Keli Holiday’s sophomore solo album Capital Fiction.

Peking Duk announced the album this morning on their socials in the most dramatic way ever.

“After 16 amazing years, Adam and I have made the difficult decision to end this chapter of our lives,” they said.

Expecting a breakup announcement, fans scrolled through the post only to be surprised by the words “WE RECORDED AN ALBUM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peking Duk (@pekingduk)

Finally!

‘Thrills’ marks the duo’s first new release since 2024.

Its music video, directed by Owen Trevor, is the first in a series of interconnected short films set to be released during the album rollout.

The duo has also announced a one night only Sydney headline show.

They’ll be hitting up the Hordern Pavilion for the first time in seven years, on May 15th.

Expect to hear some sneak previews of the album, and grab your tickets here.

Paradise is out on August 14.