Lola Young shares health update after taking a break from touring

Lola Young makes her first public appearance since collapsing on stage, sharing gratitude and optimism for 2026.

After a break from performing this year,Lola Young appeared at Lily Allen’s Christmas party in London.

She took the moment to update fans on her health and plans for returning to the stage.

Lola Young, the singer behind hits like ‘Messy‘, marked her first public appearance in three months at Lily Allen’s Christmas party on December 19 in London.

Posing for photos alongside Allen and fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lola looked healthy and upbeat, signalling a cautious but confident return to public life.

The appearance comes months after Lola collapsed on stage in New York City due to exhaustion, prompting her to take a break from touring.

Fans and fellow artists have rallied around Lola Young, showing support as she navigates her recovery.

Pop star SZA commented on Instagram, writing, “Your music is FULL of longevity and substance! We’re so grateful for you.”

The message highlights touching moments of genuine solidarity in an industry often defined by pressure and competition, underscoring the importance of community and care for artists’ wellbeing.