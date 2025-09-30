Lola Young steps indefinitely away from the Spotlight

After a public collapse, the ‘Messy’ singer prioritises personal well-being, cancelling her tour to “work on myself.”

British singer Lola Young, known for her viral hit ‘Messy,’ has announced she is “going away for a while,” cancelling all upcoming performances following an onstage collapse during a New York music festival.

The 24-year-old artist stated that it pains her to cancel everything “for the foreseeable future” and apologised to fans who had purchased tickets, confirming they will receive full refunds.

She expressed her hope for a “second chance” once she’s had “some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

This decision comes days after Young collapsed while performing her song “Conceited” at the All Things Go festival in Queens.

Videos from the event show the singer falling backward during her set before being carried offstage by staff.

The incident preceded the cancellation of a second festival performance and ultimately led to the cancellation of her entire 17-date North American headlining tour.

Prior to her collapse, Young had spoken candidly with the audience about experiencing a “tricky couple of days.”

Her manager, Nick Shymansky, had previously cited the singer’s mental health as the reason for cancelling another performance, explaining that his team occasionally must take “protective measures to keep her safe.”

Young has been open about her struggles with mental health, including a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and ADHD, and her journey with substance abuse.