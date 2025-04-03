Yellow Wiggle’s stage collapse inspires life-saving CPR song – and it’s catchy as hell

Greg Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, is back with a new mission – but this time, it’s not about fruit salad or hot potatoes

After surviving a cardiac arrest on stage in 2020, Page is now using music to teach people a skill that could literally save lives: CPR.

For those who missed it, Page collapsed during a Wiggles reunion concert at Castle Hill RSL in Sydney. His heart stopped. If it weren’t for a fast-acting audience member who performed CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Page wouldn’t be here today. Now, he’s determined to make sure more people know what to do in an emergency.

Page’s new initiative Heart of the Nation, Page’s initiative aimed at raising awareness about cardiac arrest response and improving access to defibrillators across Australia. But in true Wiggle fashion, he’s taking it a step further – by writing a song to help kids (and adults) learn CPR in the catchiest way possible.

Page’s strategy is threefold:

Most cardiac arrests happen at home, meaning kids may be the first responders. Teaching children what to do in an emergency is crucial. The simple approach of “Call, Push, and Shock” can save lives.

To drive home this message, Page has written a track with an unforgettable hook: “Keep the beat going, cause it keeps the blood flowing.” His song will follow in the footsteps of past educational hits, but this time, instead of singing about wiggling your fingers or bouncing like a kangaroo, he’s dropping knowledge on chest compressions and AED usage. If Baby Shark can get kids washing their hands, why not get them learning life-saving skills too?

The survival rate for cardiac arrest outside of a hospital is a grim 10%, but that number jumps to 70% when CPR is administered immediately. It’s a stat that Page wants more people to know – especially in a country where cardiac arrest claims around 30,000 lives a year.

Beyond the song, Page has been working with local Rotary clubs to install more AEDs in public spaces and is pushing for CPR training to become more widespread. Because, let’s face it, knowing how to perform compressions to the beat of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ is just as important as knowing the words to ‘Big Red Car’.

Greg Page has spent a lifetime making music that brings joy to people around the world. Now, he’s making music that could keep them alive. And honestly? That deserves a standing ovation.