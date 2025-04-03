Interview: Brenda Jean Hamilton talks new album ‘Getaway’ and reinventing herself

Drawing from her theatrical background as a former Radio City Rockette and Wicked performer, Hamilton infuses the album with captivating, story-driven lyrics, powerhouse vocals, and a sprinkle of Ariana Grande-esque whistle tones.

The album’s dynamic mix of empowering up tempos, sultry R&B grooves, and soul-stirring ballads creates a rich, luxurious sonic experience that transports listeners to a world of its own.

In just her first year as an independent artist, Hamilton has experienced explosive growth, earning comparisons to the likes of Bascia and Caroline Polachek.

With a sound uniquely her own, Getaway showcases a remarkable fusion of pop and emotional depth, propelling Hamilton into the spotlight as an artist to watch.

Check out the pop diva’s track list here.

Read Happy’s interview with Brenda Jean Hamilton below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: Today I am working on choreography to my song ‘Too Much Ain’t Enough’ and editing some live performance footage.

Later, I’ll go to the beach and watch the sunset.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: I moved to Pensacola, Florida six months ago and I love it.

There is a thriving arts community here and it’s great to be surrounded by like minded people. Everyone is happy here and the beach is 20 minutes from my house.

HAPPY: Who are some of your biggest musical influences?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: I have always been inspired by the big 90s pop divas-Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.

I am very influenced by the soulful vocals of Aretha Franklin as well.

HAPPY: Getaway is packed with powerhouse vocals and bold storytelling—what was the driving force behind this album?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: When my co-writer and producer, Brandon Barnes and I started writing a few songs together a while back, the songs kept magically happening.

We both agreed to do a full project together and the 11 tracks of Getaway were created in a very organic fashion.

The title track ‘Getaway’ was actually the last song we recorded.

It was perfect song to tie everything together.

‘Getaway’ has two meanings-getting away from bad situations, but also escaping towards something luxurious and enjoyable.

HAPPY: You’ve gone from Broadway to pop—how different was the creative process, and did you bring any of that theatrical energy into the studio?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: My theatrical background really helped me with my lyric writing.

When I was pursuing my master’s degree, I did extensive research on Rodgers and Hammerstein and somehow that translated into writing musical universes in the pop realm.

Vocally, transitioning from lavalier mics on stage to the studio mics was a totally different way of performing.

You still have to capture the story, but it becomes more internal.

Anything performed over the top in the studio mic can sound fake and disconnected.

Vocals in the studio have to come from deep in your soul and you have to trust that enough to just let the notes flow out of you.

Recording my own background harmonies is also something I never did when I was doing musical theatre, so layering all the backgrounds was a super fun and addicting adventure.

HAPPY: This record feels like a statement—was there a particular moment that made you say, “I need to make this album?”

Brenda Jean Hamilton: That feeling really would come about for individual songs.

We would start on a concept and an hour later there would be a song.

The concepts ranged not only from personal experiences that I was dealing with at the time, but also fragments of the past that deserved exploration.

There are multiple self empowerment songs on the record and I hope it gives people the confidence to stand their ground if they are in a situation that does not align with their values and principles.

There are also songs on there that are just fun as well.

People have really been enjoying the song Cafe Monet.

It makes people want to actually go and get swept away to this mysterious and luxurious place where “you’ll never be the same again.”

HAPPY: Lyrically, Getaway doesn’t hold back.

Was it cathartic to write about personal experiences, or was there hesitation in putting it all out there?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: I never hold back when I am writing.

I always want to write about the experience and then decide if it should be released.

None of the songs are aimed at any one person.

It’s really a summation of multiple moments where I felt powerless, helpless, and confused about what I was experiencing.

Writing about it helped me get back to the strong, confident, happy person I like to be.

I hope it does this for the audience as well.

HAPPY: You’ve built a strong following as an independent artist—what’s been the biggest lesson from navigating the industry on your own terms?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: Keep creating something from nothing.

Create things that bring you joy.

You don’t have to do it the way anyone tells you to do it.

Just make it.

If you feel good about it, it frees you from the pressure of what other people think.

If you like it, chances are other people will too.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: I just published visuals for the Getaway album on my YouTube page so check that out.

I was able to do some pretty cool stuff with AI for the videos.

For example, in the ‘When You Lie’ video, I input a picture of my face into an AI app to get a tattoo look (I wasn’t ready to commit to actual tattoos, but wanted the look).

Then in I used the AI lip sync feature in CapCut to make the photo sing along.

It turned out surprisingly realistic.

It’s a pretty exciting new technology that provides the indie artist with high end creative visual options on a budget.

Oh, and there are more songs to come so stay tuned!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Brenda Jean Hamilton: I love to create anything performance related; songs, dances, videos.

It has been such a pleasure creating visuals and dances to my own music.

I also love spending time with people that bring me joy.

It’s essential to have a small inner circle of people who love and support you and I am so grateful for my inner circle crew of family and friends.