Brenda Jean Hamilton Unveils Stunning New Vocal Pop Album ‘Getaway’

A Revival of Virtuosic Pop Singing, Brenda Jean Hamilton’s new album is an energetic and uplifting mix of pop 101

Former Radio City Rockette and Wicked performer Brenda Jean Hamilton is stepping into the spotlight with her debut album Getaway, a record that’s as much about reclaiming her voice as it is about showcasing her powerhouse vocals.

Blending smooth R&B beats with soul-stirring ballads, Hamilton’s first foray into pop music is a celebration of vocal prowess and personal growth, proving that big, unapologetic vocals are still alive and well in 2025.

The album is a thrilling mix of upbeat anthems, romantic R&B grooves, and emotional ballads. From the title track, Getaway, to tracks like Still Standing and Can’t Cry Now, Hamilton’s voice commands attention from the first note.

The songs are deeply personal, written in the aftermath of what Hamilton describes as “narcissistic gaslighting” in a toxic work environment. But rather than folding under the pressure, Hamilton belts her way through the wreckage, offering an empowering escape through music.

While Getaway is grounded in Hamilton’s emotional journey, it’s also a testament to her vocal versatility. Her three-octave range is on full display, gliding effortlessly from breathy, reflective moments to powerful belting and even Ariana Grande-esque whistle tones.

The lush instrumentation and intricate harmonies underscore Hamilton’s vocal performance, allowing her to shine as she transitions from showgirl to pop artist with ease. She revives the magic of classic pop divas, reminding listeners that pop music doesn’t have to be minimalistic to feel modern.

The album’s range of influences adds depth to its already strong foundation. I Surrender All offers a fictional response to the iconic Broadway song Finishing the Hat, while Cafe Monet reflects on Hamilton’s first taste of the luxury lifestyle during a trip to the Bahamas. The indulgence continues on Too Much Ain’t Enough, a track that celebrates upscale living with unapologetic flair.

Having spent her first year as an independent artist, Hamilton has already made significant waves. With over 100,000 YouTube views, multiple playlist placements, and a growing fanbase, she’s shown that her brand of virtuosic pop singing has a place in today’s music scene. Fans have compared her to artists like Caroline Polachek, but Getaway is where Hamilton truly finds her voice, carving out her own unique identity in the pop world.

For those ready to hear something that really resonates, Getaway is the album to watch. In preparation for its March 28th release, don’t miss out on her single Now, a perfect introduction to the bold and unapologetic sounds of Brenda Jean Hamilton.