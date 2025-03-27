Sextant’s Debut Album Is A Dreamy Sonic Voyage

Sextant Proves Dreams Really Can Come True

Sextant, the Melbourne-based indie project, is set to release their highly anticipated debut album, Dreams, They Do Come True.

Recorded over the span of five years, they’ve been brewing up some seriously hypnotic and electrifying sounds from a makeshift home studio in the city’s Western suburbs.

Completely self-written, produced, and mixed, Sextant’s music blends the best of modern psychedelic production with ethereal indie rock, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and futuristic.

Drawing influences from the atmospheric production of Tame Impala and the dreamy, intimate songwriting of Beach House, the album offers a stunning sonic journey that captures both raw energy and shimmering beauty.

The result is an album that fuses vintage synth vibes with the raw energy of indie rock.

Dreams, They Do Come True is a deeply personal exploration of devotion, commitment, and transformation.

Across its nine tracks, the album is packed with lush soundscapes, driving, hip-hop-inspired beats, and soaring melodies that weave through a range of emotional landscapes.

From sweeping cinematic ballads to high-energy anthems, each track offers an introspective and raw take on what it means to dedicate yourself fully to someone or something, capturing both the small and grand acts of affection and change.

To match the album’s introspective themes, the cover art—created in collaboration with digital artist lovefromblood—captures a shooting star exploding through a moody, cloudy night sky in ephemeral beauty.

It’s a fitting visual for an album that’s all about fleeting moments of magic and the power of dreams.

With its immersive sound and emotionally charged themes, Dreams, They Do Come True is set to be a truly immersive experience that’s bound to make waves in the indie scene.

Don’t miss out on listening to their mesmerising new album, Dreams, They Do Come True, here.