Psychedelic Rock Icons The Flaming Lips to Perform ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ in Full

Beloved US psychedelic rockers The Flaming Lips have announced their return to Aus for a highly anticipated tour in early next year.

After a five-year hiatus, the band will be gracing stages in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, delivering an unforgettable live experience.

It’s been too long since we’ve experienced the magic of their live shows. If you were lucky enough to catch their last Sydney Opera House performance, you already know what we’re talking about. If not, prepare to be blown away.

This time around, the band is treating us to a full performance of their iconic 2002 album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

A masterpiece of ambient soundscapes, driving beats, and psychedelic wonder, this album solidified The Flaming Lips’ place in music history.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, January 30, 2025 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, February 1, 2025 – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, February 2, 2025 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Early bird presale: Wednesday, August 21, 9:00 AM AEST via Destroy All Lines

General on sale: Friday, August 23, 9:00 AM AEST via Destroy All Lines

Sign up for presale here.