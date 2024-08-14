27 Club is Set to Rock Sydney Fringe Fest – The Ultimate Rock ‘N’ Roll Show Lands at Spiegeltent

Sydney, get ready to experience a night of pure rock ‘n’ roll fire, 27 Club has announced dates for Sydney Fringe Festival

The legendary 27 Club is hitting the iconic Spiegeltent Festival Garden as part of this year’s Sydney Fringe Festival, and it’s going to be nothing short of epic.

Running from August 30 to September 29, this event is poised to be the highlight of the fest – a must-see for anyone who lives and breathes rock music.

This isn’t just any old show. 27 Club brings together a killer lineup of Aussie rock legends, each paying homage to the most iconic voices of a generation – Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, and Jimi Hendrix.

Expect mind-altering performances from the likes of:

Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus): The powerhouse Oz rocker that slays every stage.

Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah, Bob Evans): The undisputed king of Aussie alt-rock.

Carla Lippis (Mondo Psycho): A grenade with lungs that will astound.

Dusty Lee Stephensen (Wanderers): The bluesy crooner with honeyed vocals.

Justin Burford (End of Fashion, Rock of Ages): The ultimate rock showman.

Virginia Lillye (The Voice): A vocal powerhouse ready to electrify.

Bek Jensen Sultry and sassy with a voice that’ll knock you out.

After a massive season as the biggest selling music show in the Adelaide Fringe and winner of the ‘Best Music Award’, 27 Club is a masterclass in rock ‘n’ roll. With a cracker band and the kind of vocals that’ll give you goosebumps, belting out the kind of ageless tracks that continue to resonate.

This is one gig you won’t want to miss. Tickets for 27 Club are on sale now, and they’re moving fast. So, grab yours before they’re gone, and get ready for an unforgettable night of music and mayhem at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 27CLUBSHOW (@27club_show)

Show Details:

Dates: August 30 – September 29

Venue: Spiegeltent Festival Garden, Entertainment Quarter Duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

Tickets: $59.00 – $79.00

Lineup Schedule:

Sarah McLeod: August 30 – September 8

Carla Lippis: August 30 – September 8

Dusty Lee Stephensen: August 30 – September 6, September 19 – 29 Justin Burford: August 30 – September 8, September 19 – 22 Kevin Mitchell: September 12 – 15, September 26 – 29 Virginia Lillye: September 12 – 29

Bek Jensen: September 12 – 29

Sydney, prepare to have your world rocked – 27 Club is coming for you! Head to Sydney Fringe Festival for tickets and more info.