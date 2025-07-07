Parkway Drive’s ‘Park Waves Festival’ to hit Aussie Shores

Brace for impact.

Australian metal titans Parkway Drive are riding a tidal wave of momentum as they bring their electrifying Park Waves Festival home for the first time.

After a roaring debut in Germany last year featuring heavyweights like Fit for a King and Thy Art Is Murder, the festival’s Instagram just teased an Aussie edition, sending fans into a frenzy.

This follows Parkway’s historic Sydney Opera House performance, hailed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as a “career-defining” spectacle that cemented their legacy as one of Australia’s greatest live acts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Waves (@parkwavesfestival)

With their recent single “Sacred” still pulsing through speakers and a headline slot on Australia’s first-ever heavy metal cruise, 2026 is shaping up to be a monstrous year.

Stay tuned, Park Waves Down Under is coming.