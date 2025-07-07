Oasis reunite, Damon Albarn nods approvingly… Then books other plans

The Blur prophet speaks… then bows out.

Blur frontman Damon Albarn is patting himself on the back after his 2023 prediction of an Oasis reunion proved spot-on.

Two years ago, he declared the “road was clear” for the Gallagher brothers to bury the hatchet, even joking he’d “put money on it.”

Now, with Oasis’ ‘Live ’25’ tour in full swing, Albarn told Il Messaggero: “I was prophetic. You can’t think two brothers won’t reconcile. It’s a good thing.”

But will he be in the crowd? “No: I’m literally too busy,” he laughed.

Despite the ‘90s Britpop feud, Albarn and Noel Gallagher have since collaborated (see: Gorillaz’ ‘We Got the Power’), and even Liam once called him a “great songwriter.”

Meanwhile, Blur’s Dave Rowntree plans to attend, while Alex James won’t, calling the reunion “great for Blur.”

Albarn’s focus? Gorillaz’ London shows and a new album, while Oasis kicks off Manchester dates July 11