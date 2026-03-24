Jessica Sutta says MAGA politics cost her a place in the Pussycat Dolls reunion

There’s a rift in the Dollhouse.

Former Pussycat Doll Jessica Sutta claims she was deliberately excluded from the group’s upcoming ‘PCD Forever’ reunion tour due to her political beliefs, alleging she was deemed “a liability.”

Speaking on a podcast, Sutta asserted she and fellow original members were blindsided when the 2026 tour was announced with only Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts.

Sutta, who openly aligns with MAGA and supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said she has no intention of returning Scherzinger’s call.

Fellow alum Carmit Bachar echoed the frustration, revealing she also learned of the reunion publicly.

Meanwhile, Scherzinger struggled to address the omissions during a television interview, as the trio prepares for a 53-date global trek.