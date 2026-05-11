Fallout Season 3 lands Aaron Paul

Welcome to the wasteland, bitch

Aaron Paul, the Emmy-winning heart of Breaking Bad, is marching into the irradiated chaos of Fallout Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video.

While his mysterious new role remains a radioactive secret, his arrival marks a poignant reunion with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who previously guided him through the twisted loops of Westworld’s final season.

Alongside Paul’s explosive entrance, Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register have been promoted to series regulars.

Set two centuries after a nuclear apocalypse, the show follows desperate vault dwellers clawing through a bizarre, violent hellscape.

Critics have hailed the series, which stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, as a textured, gasp-worthy blast, with Season 2 earning rave reviews following Season 1’s 16 Emmy nominations.

Paul, a three-time Emmy winner for playing Jesse Pinkman, steps into this retro-futuristic nightmare as production heats up.

Get ready to pop a RadAway: Mister White’s best student is coming to Prime.