Fallout releases dark Christmas special: Not your Whoville holiday

A surprise 90-minute Christmas special from Fallout brings dark humor, wasteland warmth, and a festive twist starring The Ghoul.

Prime Video has quietly released The Ghoul Log, a bizarre and charmingly bleak holiday special set in the Fallout universe.

The drop arrives just ahead of season two, giving fans a strange appetiser before the show’s return.

The special features Walton Goggins’ iconic Ghoul settling beside a roaring fire with Dogmeat, delivering grim one-liners with the ease of someone who’s watched civilisation burn twice.

His deadpan opener,“It ain’t Whoville, but it’ll do” sets the tone for a holiday moment built on dark humour and post-nuclear practicality.

While traditional yule logs embrace comfort, Fallout’s version leans into scorched-earth charm.

Over the course of the 90-minute runtime, viewers watch the flames crackle while The Ghoul riffs on his own twisted version of holiday traditions, including ‘twelve days of Christmas’ survival supplies and a grim gag involving a ‘fat man’s’ arm roasting by the fire.

Between moments of radio-played carols, the special manages to be both unsettling and oddly cozy very much in line with the franchise’s long-standing knack for finding humanity in ruin.

Fans will also spot a cameo from Mr. New Vegas, nodding to the beloved Fallout: New Vegas era. Despite Goggins recently stating he has “no interest” in playing the games himself, his performance remains central to the show’s cultural resonance. Meanwhile, anticipation for season two continues to rise, with cast members teasing a ‘buddy road trip’ dynamic between Lucy and The Ghoul as they trek through the Mojave toward New Vegas.

The Ghoul Log may be a side dish, but it’s a flavour-packed lead-in to Fallout’s upcoming second season, premiering December 17.

For fans needing a holiday fix, preferably one with scorched edges it’s streaming now.

If you havent already, catch the first season of fallout here.