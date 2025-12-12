New Music Friday featuring deadforest & Dera Meelan, MUNGMUNG and DOWNGIRL

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

The weekend is just around the corner, and we’ve made it, friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases. Here’s whats spinning.

deadforest & Dera Meelan – aw true? yeah nah

Aotearoa hip-hop duo deadforest and Dera Meelan deliver a five-track EP full of hard beats and razor-sharp lyricism. Essential listening for fans of Aotearoa’s killer hip-hop scene.

MUNGMUNG – FĒI

MUNGMUNG’s new EP FĒI is straight-up club fun. With Taka Perry on production, playful lyrics, and late-90s/00s R&B/pop vibes, tracks like POPDATTRUNK and WOMPX4 really hit. The title track FĒI brings grit and confidence, turning self-celebration into a dancefloor-ready anthem.

DOWNGIRL – CPR

Sydney punk four-piece DOWNGIRL hit back with ‘CPR’, a snarling, high-voltage burst of guitars and drums. Born from a terrifying gig experience, Alex Neville’s vocals cut through with raw fury. The Tim Kent-directed video shot on the streets of Enmore, celebrates queer joy and solidarity. ‘CPR’ is riot-grrrl energy at its finest.

Dry Cleaning – Let Me Grow and You’ll See the Fruit

South London art-punks Dry Cleaning strip things back on their latest single. Florence Shaw’s spoken-word musings on loneliness float over gentle guitars and folk-tinged instrumentation. It’s intimate, quirky, and reflective, offering a softer glimpse into their avant-garde sound.

Miss Kaninna – Backstreets

Melbourne First Nations artist Miss Kaninna slows it down on ‘Backstreets’, a vulnerable R&B-pop reflection on early relationships and cultural clashes. Blending late-80s/90s pop-rock vibes with confessional lyricism, it’s tender yet defiant. Produced by Lucy Blomkamp, it highlights Kaninna’s range spectacularly.

Alice Ruby – xx

Alice Ruby closes 2025 with dreamy synths and delicate strings on ‘xx’, capturing modern dating anxieties in intimate, cinematic fashion. Produced by Edward Quinn, the track blends self-protection with vulnerability, layered vocals with 80s-inspired textures.

DMA’S – Hills End (10th Anniversary Edition)

DMA’S reissue their debut Hills End for its 10th anniversary on double vinyl with demos, alternate artwork, and deep-red marble vinyl. Hits like ‘Delete’ and ‘Lay Down’ remain indie-rock essentials, blending anthemic energy with tender introspection. A collector’s must-have that celebrates one of Australia’s defining indie releases.

Melody’s Echo Chamber – The House That Doesn’t Exist

Melody’s Echo Chamber returns with the ethereal ‘The House That Doesn’t Exist’. Swirling strings, gliding synths, and layered vocals create a cinematic psych-pop gem. Produced with Sven Wunder, the track balances intimacy and expansiveness, reflecting Melody’s signature liminal, story-driven sound.

Gorillaz – Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman & Yasiin Bey)

Gorillaz team with Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey for the hypnotic, globally infused ‘Damascus’. Middle Eastern melodies and electronic textures meet Damon Albarn’s genre-blending production, teasing the upcoming album The Mountain. Infectious, eclectic, and highly danceable.

Nas & DJ Premier – Light Years

Nas and DJ Premier finally drop Light Years, blending decades of hip-hop mastery. Premier’s beats underpin Nas’s storytelling, balancing classic boom-bap with contemporary insight. The album is both a celebration of their legacy and a reaffirmation of their timeless influence on rap.

Emma Donovan – Do I Need You (Ann Peebles Cover)

Emma Donovan covers Ann Peebles’ ‘Do I Need You’, turning it into a warm, soulful reflection on self-love and peace. Rich vocals and thoughtful instrumentation breathe new life into the classic.

Obongjayar – Not In Surrender (The Blessed Madonna Remix)

Obongjayar’s ‘Not In Surrender’ gets a club-ready remix from The Blessed Madonna. Electronic textures and global influences elevate the track while keeping its introspective soul intact. It’s bold, emotive, and dancefloor-ready.