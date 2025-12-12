Foo Fighters setlist: classic hits and new tracks in full glory

Foo Fighters announce a one-night-only Tasmania show with a marathon setlist spanning three decades of rock glory.

If you didn’t already know, Frontier Touring dropped hints of Foo Fighters’ return to Australia, teasing a one-off, sold-out show at UTAS Stadium.

Fans were buzzing for what promises to be a three-hour, career-spanning spectacle.

The band’s latest setlist, performed on November 14, 2025, at Autódromo Hermanos, blends powerhouse anthems with recent tracks, delivering a near three-hour rock odyssey.

Opening with All My Life and Times Like These, the Foo Fighters immediately set a high-octane tone.

Fans were treated to classics like The Pretender, Learn to Fly, and Everlong, seamlessly interwoven with newer material such as Shame Shame and La Dee Da.

Dave Grohl and company are no strangers to the Australian stage, having sold out stadiums nationwide on their previous visit in late 2023.

Their UTAS Stadium appearance marks the band’s first ever show in Launceston, Tasmania, since 2015, adding a historic weight to the performance.

Grohl describes Tasmania as “amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours… we’ll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home.”

Adding local flavour to the gig, two rising Australian acts, Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and Launceston trio Spooky Eyes, opened for the Foo Fighters.

Both bands describe the opportunity as life-changing. Spooky Eyes said: “For a scrappy little band from Tassie, getting the call to open for Foo Fighters is insane… it feels unreal.”

Full Flower Moon Band echoed the sentiment, noting the show would be their largest audience yet, perfect for showcasing new material from Megaflower Deluxe.

Fans can expect a mix of stadium anthems, new singles, and unforgettable energy from one of rock’s most enduring bands.

Stay tuned to Frontier Touring for future dates and ticket releases.

Most recent Setlist (Nov 14 2025 Autódromo Hermanos )

All my Life

Times Like These

Rope

The Pretender

La Dee Da

Walk

My Hero

Learn to Fly

Run

This Is a Call