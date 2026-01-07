Pat Smear sits out Foo Fighters shows due to ‘Gardening Accident’

Pat and the beanstalk?

Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear has been sidelined by a truly unconventional mishap.

The band announced he will miss several upcoming shows after a “bizarre gardening accident” left him with multiple broken bones in his foot.

“He smashed the shit out of his left foot,” the group shared with humorous resignation, pledging to miss their “beloved Pat” while he heals.

Stepping into the void is versatile guitarist Jason Falkner, known for his work with Beck and St. Vincent.

Smear’s absence includes a Los Angeles benefit concert this month, alongside shows in Australia and Mexico.

The news comes as the Foos build momentum for their massive 2026 ‘Take Cover’ stadium tour, spanning the UK, Europe, and North America, and following the release of their new single, ‘Asking For A Friend’.

The band assures fans they are rallying, hoping for Smear’s swift return to the stage.