Full list of winners for The Game Awards 2025 – one game to rule them all

The Game Awards 2025 was a night where one game stood head and shoulders above the rest.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated the ceremony, took home Game of the Year and swept multiple categories with its emotional depth, cinematic vision, and distinctive art.
But the night wasn’t just about one runaway winner. From the tense, atmospheric worlds of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach to the intricate design of Hades II and the joyous chaos of Donkey Kong Bananza, the evening celebrated games that push boundaries, surprise players, and keep communities coming back for more.
Awards for ongoing support, narrative brilliance, and technical mastery reminded us that 2025 was a year where the medium thrived, proving that gaming continues to evolve, inspire, and capture the cultural imagination in ways only it can.
The Game Awards 2025 Winners List
Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Score & Music: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Audio Design: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Performance: Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Debut Indie Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
Games for Impact: Consume Me
Best Mobile Game: Destiny: Rising
Best VR/AR Game: Alien: Rogue Incursion
Best Action Game: Hades II
Best Action Adventure Game: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Best RPG: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza
Best Sim/Strategy Game: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 26
Best Multiplayer Game: Arc Raiders
Content Creator of the Year: Caedrel
Best Esports Game: Counter‑Strike 2
Best Esports Athlete: brawk
Best Esports Team: Team Vitality