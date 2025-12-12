Full list of winners for The Game Awards 2025 – one game to rule them all

The Game Awards 2025 was a night where one game stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated the ceremony, took home Game of the Year and swept multiple categories with its emotional depth, cinematic vision, and distinctive art.

But the night wasn’t just about one runaway winner. From the tense, atmospheric worlds of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach to the intricate design of Hades II and the joyous chaos of Donkey Kong Bananza, the evening celebrated games that push boundaries, surprise players, and keep communities coming back for more.

Awards for ongoing support, narrative brilliance, and technical mastery reminded us that 2025 was a year where the medium thrived, proving that gaming continues to evolve, inspire, and capture the cultural imagination in ways only it can.

The Game Awards 2025 Winners List

Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Narrative: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Score & Music: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Audio Design: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Performance: Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Best Independent Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Debut Indie Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Games for Impact: Consume Me

Best Mobile Game: Destiny: Rising

Best VR/AR Game: Alien: Rogue Incursion

Best Action Game: Hades II

Best Action Adventure Game: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best RPG: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 26

Best Multiplayer Game: Arc Raiders

Content Creator of the Year: Caedrel

Best Esports Game: Counter‑Strike 2

Best Esports Athlete: brawk

Best Esports Team: Team Vitality