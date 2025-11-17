Clair Obscur leads The Game Awards with a record 12 nominations

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads The Game Awards 2025 with 12 nominations. Here’s every nominee for this year’s show.

The Game Awards are rolling around again this December, bringing the usual mix of big releases, industry shout-outs, and a reminder of just how much came out this year.

And in a field that’s genuinely crowded across every platform, one title has come out well ahead of the rest: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, scoring a massive 12 nominations, the most any game has ever landed at the show.

It’s up for all the heavy hitters, Game of the Year, Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, Score, Audio, RPG, plus three of its actors are in the running for Best Performance, which is a solid indicator of how much the game’s landed with both critics and players.

Other favourites aren’t far behind. Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei have picked up seven nods each, Hades II continues to be a force with six, and Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally stepped back into the spotlight with five.

It’s been a packed release year, big sequels, impressive indies, and plenty of ongoing titles still pulling huge communities, so the categories feel tighter than usual. No runaway winners here; most of these feel like they could swing either way.

The Game Awards 2025 stream goes live on December 11, with the usual mix of announcements, trailers, musical moments, and the kind of oddball cameos that have become part of the show’s DNA.

Below is the full list of nominees, a neat snapshot of everything that shaped gaming in 2025, and a reminder of just how busy this year really was.

The Game Awards 2025: Full Nominee List

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score and Music

Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb – Hades II

Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

Best Performance

Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Best RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Fighting

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage

Best Family

Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party!

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Best Sim/Strategy

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

The Alters

Two Point Museum

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us: Season 2

Until Dawn

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

brawk – Brock Somerhalder

Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon

f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe

MenaRD – Saul Leonardo

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut

Best Esports Team