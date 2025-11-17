Clair Obscur leads The Game Awards with a record 12 nominations

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads The Game Awards 2025 with 12 nominations. Here’s every nominee for this year’s show.
The Game Awards are rolling around again this December, bringing the usual mix of big releases, industry shout-outs, and a reminder of just how much came out this year.
And in a field that’s genuinely crowded across every platform, one title has come out well ahead of the rest: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, scoring a massive 12 nominations, the most any game has ever landed at the show.
It’s up for all the heavy hitters, Game of the Year, Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, Score, Audio, RPG, plus three of its actors are in the running for Best Performance, which is a solid indicator of how much the game’s landed with both critics and players.
Other favourites aren’t far behind. Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei have picked up seven nods each, Hades II continues to be a force with six, and Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally stepped back into the spotlight with five.
It’s been a packed release year, big sequels, impressive indies, and plenty of ongoing titles still pulling huge communities, so the categories feel tighter than usual. No runaway winners here; most of these feel like they could swing either way.
The Game Awards 2025 stream goes live on December 11, with the usual mix of announcements, trailers, musical moments, and the kind of oddball cameos that have become part of the show’s DNA.
Below is the full list of nominees, a neat snapshot of everything that shaped gaming in 2025, and a reminder of just how busy this year really was.
The Game Awards 2025: Full Nominee List
Game of the Year
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Donkey Kong Bananza
-
Hades II
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong
-
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Ghost of Yōtei
-
Hades II
-
Split Fiction
Best Narrative
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Ghost of Yōtei
-
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
-
Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Ghost of Yōtei
-
Hades II
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score and Music
-
Christopher Larkin – Hollow Knight: Silksong
-
Darren Korb – Hades II
-
Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Toma Otowa – Ghost of Yōtei
-
Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell – Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Audio Design
-
Battlefield 6
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Ghost of Yōtei
-
Silent Hill f
Best Performance
-
Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yōtei
-
Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f
-
Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Innovation in Accessibility
-
Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
-
Atomfall
-
Doom: The Dark Ages
-
EA Sports FC 26
-
South of Midnight
Games for Impact
-
Consume Me
-
Despelote
-
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
-
South of Midnight
-
Wanderstop
Best Ongoing
-
Final Fantasy XIV
-
Fortnite
-
Helldivers 2
-
Marvel Rivals
-
No Man’s Sky
Best Community Support
-
Baldur’s Gate 3
-
Final Fantasy XIV
-
Fortnite
-
Helldivers 2
-
No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
-
Absolum
-
Ball x Pit
-
Blue Prince
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Hades II
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Debut Indie Game
-
Blue Prince
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Despelote
-
Dispatch
-
Megabonk
Best Mobile Game
-
Destiny: Rising
-
Persona 5: The Phantom X
-
Sonic Rumble
-
Umamusume: Pretty Derby
-
Wuthering Waves
Best VR/AR
-
Alien: Rogue Incursion
-
Arken Age
-
Ghost Town
-
Marvel’s Deadpool VR
-
The Midnight Walk
Best Action Game
-
Battlefield 6
-
Doom: The Dark Ages
-
Hades II
-
Ninja Gaiden 4
-
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action/Adventure
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
-
Ghost of Yōtei
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong
-
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
-
Split Fiction
Best RPG
-
Avowed
-
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
-
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
-
Monster Hunter Wilds
-
The Outer Worlds 2
Best Fighting
-
2XKO
-
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
-
Fatal Fury: City of Wolves
-
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
-
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage
Best Family
-
Donkey Kong Bananza
-
Lego Party!
-
Lego Voyagers
-
Mario Kart World
-
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
-
Split Fiction
Best Sim/Strategy
-
Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
-
Jurassic World Evolution 3
-
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
-
Tempest Rising
-
The Alters
-
Two Point Museum
Best Sports/Racing
-
EA Sports FC 26
-
F1 25
-
Mario Kart World
-
Rematch
-
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Best Multiplayer
-
Arc Raiders
-
Battlefield 6
-
Elden Ring Nightreign
-
Peak
-
Split Fiction
Best Adaptation
-
A Minecraft Movie
-
Devil May Cry
-
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
-
The Last of Us: Season 2
-
Until Dawn
Most Anticipated Game
-
007 First Light
-
Grand Theft Auto VI
-
Marvel’s Wolverine
-
Resident Evil Requiem
-
The Witcher IV
Content Creator of the Year
-
Caedrel
-
Kai Cenat
-
MoistCr1TiKaL
-
Sakura Miko
-
The Burnt Peanut
Best Esports Game
-
Counter-Strike 2
-
Dota 2
-
League of Legends
-
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
-
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
-
brawk – Brock Somerhalder
-
Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon
-
f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto
-
Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe
-
MenaRD – Saul Leonardo
-
Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut
Best Esports Team
-
Gen.G – League of Legends
-
NRG – Valorant
-
Team Falcons – Dota 2
-
Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
-
Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2