MSI’s Black Friday deals have landed here’s what you need to know

MSI’s Black Friday lineup that’ll make your tech dreams a reality

Black Friday is here, and if you’ve been hunting for a laptop that can actually keep up with your life, your games, and your creative side hustle, MSI has you covered.

From cosmic-level gaming beasts to sleek, portable creators’ machines, this is the lineup that blends power, style, and next-level AI features.

Expect serious discounts, unbeatable specs, and the kind of laptops that make you wonder how you ever survived without them.

Raider 18 HX AI – Price: $5,699 ($1,900 OFF)

The Raider 18 HX AI is a full-blown gaming supernova. With an 18″ display, Intel Core Ultra 9, and NVIDIA RTX 5090, it’s a powerhouse that handles anything from AAA gaming to heavy-duty content creation.

Overboost ultra ramps up to 260W, making this laptop perfect for people who demand top-tier performance. It’s huge, flashy, and seriously fast, basically, the laptop equivalent of a mic-drop at a festival.

Crosshair A16 HX – Price: $2,599 ($400 OFF)

Slightly smaller than the Raider, but still a serious beast. The Crosshair A16 HX packs AMD Ryzen 9 power with RTX 5070 graphics and a 16″ 240Hz display. It’s ideal for gamers who want epic performance without the unwieldy size of an 18″ machine.

Whether you’re streaming, editing, or jumping into high-res games, it’s a solid midrange pick that balances raw power and portability. Stylish, strong, and ready for action.

Katana 15 HX – Price: $1,699 ($600 OFF)

Meet the Katana 15 HX: sleek, sharp, and surprisingly capable. With Intel Core i7 and RTX 5060 graphics, it handles gaming and productivity without emptying your wallet. Perfect for multitaskers or casual gamers who want solid performance in a stylish package.

Its smaller frame makes it portable enough to take anywhere, and it’s got just enough punch to make AAA titles playable while keeping your workflow smooth. Entry-level never looked this good.

Prestige 16 AI+ Evo – Price $2,299 ($800 OFF)

The Prestige 16 AI+ Evo is the laptop for anyone who creates, edits, or hustles while on the go. Intel Core Ultra 9 power, Intel Evo certification, and a vivid 16″ display make it a joy to use for video editing, design, or even bingeing shows.

Lightweight but powerful, it’s the perfect mix of style, portability, and performance. Basically, it’s like carrying a tiny creative studio in a laptop you can actually hold.

Summit 13 AI+ Evo – Price: $2,399 ($1,100 OFF)

Small but surprisingly versatile, the Summit 13 AI+ Evo is the laptop for life on the move. With Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Evo support, plus MSI Pen 2 compatibility and real-time translation, it’s perfect for professionals who travel or work remotely.

Lightweight yet powerful, it doesn’t compromise on battery life or performance. Whether you’re sketching, presenting, or Zooming across time zones, this 13″ wonder ensures you stay productive and stylish wherever you go.

VenturePro 15 AI – Price: $1,449 ($250 OFF)

The VenturePro 15 AI is a workhorse built for productivity and everyday tasks. Intel Core Ultra 7 power and a durable design make it ideal for tackling complex projects, editing, or creative tasks without breaking a sweat.

Lightweight enough to carry between meetings, but tough enough to survive the daily grind, this laptop is for anyone who wants a dependable sidekick for work and play. A solid pick for productivity-minded users.

Claw 8 AI+ – Bonus Steam Gift Card with purchase

If handheld gaming is your vibe, the Claw 8 AI+ is tiny but mighty. With 8″ displays, Intel Core Ultra 7, and immersive graphics, you can game anywhere without compromise.

Perfect for commuting, travel, or just flexing your setup at home. Comes with a bonus Steam gift card, making them an instant win for casual or hardcore gamers alike.

Claw A8 – Bonus Steam Gift Card with purchase

For gamers who want smooth, high-performance handheld gaming, the Claw A8 is the one. With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, an 8″ 120Hz VRR display, and precise analog sticks, it keeps you immersed in next-gen gameplay anywhere.

Lightweight, portable, and ridiculously fun, it’s perfect for long commutes, flights, or late-night gaming sessions. Like the Claw 8 AI+, it comes with a 45 dollar Steam gift card to kickstart your collection.

