Hot Chips: The Fresh Tech Creator Series – Dobby – A Day in the Life of a Creative Trailblazer

Dobby, aka Rhyan Clapham, proud Filipino and Murrawarri musician, is having an incredible year.

Fresh off winning an ARIA for WARRANGU: River Story, Dobby has been diving deep into his culture and history, creating a sound that’s personal and rooted in the land.

The album follows the Bogan, Culgoa, and Barwon Rivers in Brewarrina, NSW—key waterways tied to his Murrawarri heritage. For Dobby, WARRANGU is all about reconnecting with his family’s past and honouring the land.

When it comes to his creative process, Dobby's all about keeping things fluid. He moves fluidly between tools—pen, paper, phone, and laptop—keeping everything organized. "It's where I take my beats, and my lyrics to overview" Dobby shares "and check my (music) videos, so that I can have the full experience, it always comes back to the laptop for the final audition of whatever I 'm creating."

Portable tech has completely changed how Dobby works. Whether he's recording at Church Street Studios in Camperdown or finding inspiration in the peaceful surroundings of Camperdown Park, he's always ready to create.

For Dobby, his laptop is more than just a tool—it's where his ideas come to life.

