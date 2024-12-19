Summer Jam: Australia’s Iconic Basketball Festival Lands this Feb in St Kilda

Basketball sits right up there for us, alongside skateboarding and music—because let’s be real, basketball will forever be as cool as fuck

It’s got all the right ingredients: sport, style, team spirit, and a level of competition like no other. For starters you’ve got nothing but net, a phrase coined by the one and only Michael Jordan in a legendary ‘90s commercial.

Fast forward to now, and Summer Jam, Australia’s biggest and most iconic basketball festival, is back, bringing together hoops, music, fashion, sneakers, food, and culture in a celebration that’s become a true highlight of Melbourne’s summer. Sydney, read and weep.

From February 7–9, 2025, Peanut Farm Reserve in St Kilda will transform into the ultimate hub for hoops, culture, and energy. Tickets are already flying, so make sure to grab yours here.

Now in its 13th year, Summer Jam has become more than just a tournament – it’s a celebration of everything that makes basketball the global force it is. With music, fashion, streetwear, sneakers, and, of course, basketball, Summer Jam is where sport meets culture in the most electric way. This year, the stakes are high, with $20,000 on the line for the coveted Streetball Championship title, and a packed schedule of events that bring together the best of local and international talent.

What started as a grassroots event has exploded into a world-class festival that attracts top-tier Australian players, along with international teams from Japan and New Zealand. It’s not just the basketball that makes Summer Jam special – it’s the atmosphere. From the high-flying dunks to the live music and interactive experiences, it’s a celebration of community and culture.

Daniel Ella, co-founder of Summer Jam, reflects on its journey: “It’s incredible to hit thirteen years of Summer Jam. What began as a small event has become a celebration of basketball and culture—a part of our lives that feels like family. Summer Jam is about creating an atmosphere that brings people together and inspires them.”

The 2025 edition promises even more:

Men’s and Women’s 5v5 Championship Games: Australia’s top players compete for the ultimate bragging rights and a massive $20,000 cash prize.

U21 and Wheelchair Championships: Witness the next generation of talent and athletes breaking barriers.

National Slam Dunk Contest: Australia’s top dunkers will battle it out for a spot in the prestigious World Dunk Contest, showcasing gravity-defying feats of athleticism.

Creator Cup: Watch Australia’s leading content creators face off in the new Creator Cup, where creativity meets competition.

Emerging Artist Performances: Get a taste of Melbourne’s music scene with performances from the hottest up-and-coming hip-hop artists.

Cultural Experiences: From food trucks to DJ sets, interactive basketball zones to a tattoo shop, there’s something for everyone at Summer Jam.

Whether you’re there for the ball or the vibe, Summer Jam 2025 is a must-see on Melbourne’s summer calendar.

Don’t miss out on the action – tickets are selling fast, so lock yours in now and be part of the festival that redefines what a basketball event can be.

Head over to Summer Jam for all the deets.