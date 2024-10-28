Head to The Backyard for Great Brews and a Bernie Bowl

The Backyard is set to showcase heritage street art, great food, live music, craft beer, and a variety of local drinks for the ultimate summer pop up.

This summer, Melbourne’s beloved pub, The Suburban, is launching The Backyard, a vibrant outdoor pop-up in the heritage-rich laneways of Eastland’s Town Square this Nov- Feb 2025.

Partnering with Mountain Culture Beer Co, this new venue promises an exciting blend of street art, mouth-watering food, and top-notch drinks.

The Backyard aims to create a laid-back atmosphere filled with good vibes. Expect ten taps of award-winning Mountain Culture brews, alongside a selection of local wines, spirits, and cocktails.

To accompany the drinks, patrons can indulge in classic pub fare, including juicy burgers and the ever-popular ‘Bernie Bowls.’

Director of The Suburban, Andy Croucher, highlights the unique backdrop: “This world-class street art has been largely unseen. It’s a space where stories can be told, and we can’t wait to share them.”

With plans for local DJs and artists to showcase their talents, The Backyard is set to be the go-to spot for summer gatherings.

DJ McCready from Mountain Culture echoes this excitement, stating, “We’re pumped to be partnering with Andy and the team for the Backyard pop up this summer. We’ve had an epic and longstanding relationship with The Suburban for a few years now because we’re aligned on our vision to bring really good beer to the people.

It’s been awesome seeing beer lovers in Melbourne embrace Mountain Culture, and we’re looking forward to hosting some really cool events from November.”

Swing by The Backyard for a summer filled with good food, great drinks, and unforgettable moments.

November 18, 2024, to late February 2025.

For more details: The Suburban